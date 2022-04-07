10 Wireless Charging Myths Debunked

If you have a smartphone, you’ve probably come across all sorts of myths about what is or isn’t good for your phone’s battery health. You may have heard everything from charging your phone’s battery overnight can cause it to explode to wireless charging with a phone case may not be as effective. So we’re going to dive into 10 popular wireless charging myths and debunk the ones that simply aren’t true.

Myth #1: Charging Overnight Will Overload the Battery

No, your phone won’t explode if you charge your phone overnight. It won’t get overloaded. Today, there are extra protection chips inside your phone and most other electronic devices like tablets and laptops, that will prevent this from happening.

Once the internal battery is at 100 percent capacity, the charging stops. Just place your phone on the wireless charger or leave it plugged into the outlet when you go to sleep and pick up your phone again in the morning.

Myth #2: Freezing Your Phone Will Prevent Battery Problems

Don’t freeze your phone. Don’t put it in the fridge. Don’t stick it in the freezer. Don’t let it sit on top of a bed of ice. It won’t do anything. Lithium-ion batteries do well in extreme temperatures on their own — extreme heat or extreme cold. If you’re bringing in your phone after a very hot or bitingly cold day, let your phone get back to room temperature before you wirelessly charge your phone. As always, regardless of what temperature it is outside, make sure your phone is protected from the elements with a phone case.

Myth #3: Let Your Battery Go Down to Zero Before Charging

You don’t have to wait for your phone’s battery to drop to zero before you charge it. A full discharge is not helpful for lithium-ion batteries. That will actually wear out the battery faster than it should. Instead, do a partial discharge. Wirelessly charge your phone when it hits about 30 to 40 percent battery life.

Myth #4: Battery Develops a ‘Memory’

This myth ties into the idea that you should let your battery’s life drop to zero before you charge it. If you think that your phone’s battery doesn’t last as long as before, just know that it has nothing to do with that mythical battery “memory.” It’s about your battery’s capacity. While a newer phone with a newer battery can hit a full charge, an older phone with an older battery may only get around 82 percent.

Myth #5: Your iPhone Battery Only Lasts a Few Years

It’s less about the years and more about the charge cycles when it comes to your battery’s health. The Apple iPhone’s lithium-ion battery charge cycle is complete after you’ve discharged 100 percent of your battery’s capacity. Lithium-ion batteries charge faster, last longer and have a higher power density compared to traditional battery technology. The average iPhone battery lifespan is about 400 to 500 charge cycles.

Myth #6: Wireless Charging Won’t Work with a Phone Case

If you’ve ever wondered, “Does wireless charging work with a case?” you’re not alone. With Qi-standard wireless charging, the wireless charger transfers electricity to your phone through electromagnetic induction. That means certain phone cases can interfere with the wireless charging process.

You don’t want to try wireless charging with a phone case that’s too thick. Metal cases may interfere with the electromagnetic signal. Consider thinner and biodegradable phone cases for wireless charging.

Myth #7: Qi Wireless Charging Doesn’t Work

The reality is that once upon a time, iPhones were not compatible with Qi-standard wireless charging. However, since Apple added it to their iPhone 8 and X back in 2017, bringing iOS handset aboard the Qi train, most phones today support wireless charging.

Myth #8: Wireless Charging Is Slower than Wired Charging

When wireless charging technology first came out, wired phone chargers did see faster charging times. With the advancements made in recent years, wireless charging has caught up to its wired charging counterparts. We may even see wireless charging surpass the speed of traditional wired chargers in the near future.

Myth #9: Wireless Charging Is Bad for Your Phone’s Battery

This one is a myth. In fact, wireless charging is said to be better for your battery’s health. It’s also better for your phone’s health because you don’t have to worry about the wear and tear caused by frequently plugging in and out of a wired phone charger.

Myth #10: Wireless Charging Is Dangerous

Wireless charging can be dangerous if you’re not purchasing a wireless charger that is certified by the WPC (Wireless Power Consortium). In the same way that you shouldn’t buy knockoff iPhone or Android chargers, make sure you’re getting certified WPC wireless chargers. Saving a few bucks here and there can damage your phone in the long run and cost you much more money down the road.

Now that we’ve separated the wireless charging myths from the facts, you’ll be able to wirelessly charge your phone in confidence. Just make sure you have one of the right kinds of cases to wirelessly charge your phone.