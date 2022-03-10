Today we’re going to answer the question ‘When did Apex Legends come out?’ and also dive into some key details about the game. Apex Legends is one of the most popular games in the market alongside Fortnite and there are many reasons for the same.

Prime among them is that it combines the brilliance of three different gaming genres. These include first-person shooter, battle royale mode, and hero shooter. To top it off, the multi team battle royale genre giant is free to play. This greatly increases its accessibility.

At the same time, those who want to spend money to gain upgrades using both real money and in-game currency have the option to do so too. You can currently play Apex Legends on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. And even though you can enjoy it on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles due to backwards compatibility, native versions are also on their way.

Furthermore, developer Respawn Entertainment is set to release mobile versions for iOS and Android this year. But are you aware of when the game was first rolled out for its current platforms and what makes it so different from Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds?

When Did Apex Legends Come Out?

So when did Apex Legends come out? The game’s release date was February 4, 2019. This puts its launch after the arrival of Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. It was released by publisher Electronic Arts for PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

When the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S were rolled out in 2020 on November 12 and 10, respectively, the game became playable on those consoles on the said dates thanks to their backwards compatibility. Developer Respawn Entertainment also created a version for the Nintendo Switch, which was made available on March 9, 2021.

Who Is The Oldest Apex Legend?

The oldest Apex Legend is Revenant, their age being 313 years. This was revealed in Pathfinder’s Quest, a 208-page art and lore book published by Dark Horse Books. It was made known that Revenant was the greatest hitman in the Mercenary Syndicate and had spent 44 years as a human. His masters later decided to resurrect him as a simulacrum.

Who Were The First Legends In Apex?

When the game was first launched, it featured eight Apex champions. These were Mirage, Caustic, Pathfinder, Bloodhound, Bangalore, Gibraltar, Wraith, and Lifeline. All the other new characters were introduced through later updates.

How Long Did Season 1 Of Apex Legends Last?

Named Wild Frontier, the first season of Apex Legends was made available from March 19 to June 18 in 2019. Every season regularly features new characters as well as a few other additions like weapons, brand new map changes, and more equipment. Octane was the new character introduced in this season. Wild Frontier also brought with it the game’s first battle pass and a large number of new cosmetic items.

When Did Apex Legends Become A Thing?

Not only did the game quickly become a huge hit upon launch, Apex Legends remains popular even to this day. That’s mainly because of developer Respawn Entertainment’s track record of coming up with such spectacular offerings as Titanfall and Titanfall 2. And as we said, there were many other reasons for its quick rise in popularity, prime among them being its free to play nature.

Let’s also not forget that the game came out at a time when audiences were craving for battle royale gameplay in a huge way and the fact that it was a hero shooter added a bit of uniqueness to the whole affair.

Is Apex Legends Older Than Fortnite?

No, Fortnite was released way before February 2019. Its Save the World and Battle Royale versions came out in 2017 as early access titles, while the Creative version was released in 2018. Developed by Epic Games, Fortnite: Battle Royale took no time to turn into a cultural phenomenon.

In less than a year, Fortnite drew 125 million players and by December 2019, had generated $1 billion in revenue. To date, it remains one of the most popular battle royale games in the market.

It’s easy to get confused about which among the two popular battle royale games came first because Fortnite later borrowed several aspects from Apex Legends. Not only did it get a ping system allowing players to communicate non-verbally, but it also got a respawn feature. Moreover, the game’s vault system has also been replicated by Epic Games for Fortnite.

What New Features Do Nintendo Switch Users Get For Apex Legends?

March 9, 2021 was when Apex Legends welcomed Nintendo players into the fold. This Nintendo Switch version of the title was developed by Panic Button, a studio known for several other Switch ports. On the Switch, the game came out with support for full cross platform play and so, Apex regularly features players from different platforms fighting it out against one another.

The game also boasted of the latest seasonal content and full parity with the other versions of the offering. Moreover, since the Switch version was released just a few weeks after the start of Season 8, players were offered 30 free levels for their Season 8 battle pass. And for the first two weeks after the launch, Nintendo players got to earn double XP.

Wrapping Up

2022 promises to be an even bigger year for Apex Legends as it does for other multi-team battle royale games. This title is in the midst of its twelfth season called Defiance, which introduced one of its new characters named Mad Maggie as well as a brand new map update.

Apart from getting a next-gen update for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S, the game is also set to receive Android and iOS versions soon. So if you’re a mega fan, 2022 only means good things for you.