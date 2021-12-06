WhatsApp To Let You Turn On Disappearing Messages By Default For New Chats

WhatsApp will now allow users the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats. Additionally, there will be 3 choices for how long you want the chats to stay visible before they get lost in the ether.

The platform has announced that it is adding two more duration options for disappearing messages – 24 hours and 90 days, as well as the existing option of 7 days.

“When enabled, all new one-on-one chats you or another person start will be set to disappear at your chosen duration, and we’ve added a new option when creating a group chat that lets you turn it on for groups you create,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your existing chats, the company added.

WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages last year, and recently introduced a way for photos and videos to immediately disappear after being viewed once.

“For people who choose to switch on default disappearing messages, we will display a message in your chats that tells people this is the default you’ve chosen,” the company noted.

If a user needs a particular conversation to remain permanent, it’s also easy to switch a chat back from the settings in WhatsApp.

“We believe disappearing messages along with end-to-end encryption are two crucial features that define what it means to be a private messaging service today and bring us one step closer to the feeling of an in-personal conversation,” said WhatsApp.