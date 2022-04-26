What Does WSG Mean On Snapchat, Texting & TikTok? [Explained]

If you’ve come here with the question “What does WSG mean?” we’re going to tell you just that. We’re also going to touch on everything related to the term and how to use it on Snapchat and TikTok, or while texting.

When you hear an acronym like this one for the first time, it’s normal to get slightly irritated knowing that here’s one more abbreviation you have no clue about. But as interactions online keep growing, it’s natural for such words to keep cropping up from time to time.

What Does WSG Mean On Snapchat?

On Snapchat, if someone writes WSG, it stands for What’s Good. That’s the definition of the acronym according to Urban Dictionary, the top resource for keeping up with online lingo.

What’s Good? is a question that’s asked in the same vein as What’s Up? or How’s It Going? It’s among some of the few conversation starters with which people reply to stories.

Some also use WSG when they upload Snapchat stories so that their followers can reply to them.

WSG Meaning On TikTok

WSG stands for the same thing on all social media platforms. Hence WSG means ‘What’s Good’ on TikTok as well.

It’s a popular term for when a user wants to have a private chat with another user on the video-sharing platform. You won’t usually find it posted in the comments section though.

What Does This Acronym Mean In A Text Message?

In daily use too, WSG keeps to the same meaning. We know that acronyms existed before mobile phones and online chatting. But texting originally popularized terms like this one in the first place.

DID YOU KNOW? The earliest known use of OMG (short for Oh my God) was in a letter dated 9th September, 1917, that Winston Churchill received from British admiral John “Jacky” Fisher.

Texting is where the words like LOL, OMG, and other acronyms were initially used to convey sentences or emotions in three letters.

How To Use WSG On Snapchat And TikTok?

WSG works best as a conversation starter in Snapchat’s chat feature. You can also upload Snapchat stories asking followers What’s Good. It’s generally considered a safe question to ask if you want audiences to start interacting with your post via comments.



Apart from just sending WSG, here are a few different ways people use this abbreviation in daily parlance:

WSG with you dude?

WSG at school?

WSG at the mall?

WSG on the menu?

WSG in the hood?

WSG with your family?

WSG on the TV?

WSG in the office?

WSG with your brother?

WSG at the party?

How To Respond To WSG?

Oh yes, the dreaded feeling of having to reply to ‘What’s Up’ or WSG with something substantial when nothing’s really up. Few interesting conversations have ever started with ‘What’s going on?’

‘Nothing much, I’m fine. What about you?’ is the blandest way possible to reply to such a question in case you’re just wondering what the person who’s messaged you wants from you.

Of course, if you have something going on that you want to tell the other person about via text, there’s nothing stopping you from spilling it.

Other Acronyms For WSG

There are other ways in which WSG is used as well; but these are mostly in very niche contexts.

For instance, the meaning of WSG can also be in reference to Warsong Gulch, which is a miniature game played in World Of Warcraft. In this, players try to kill members of the opposite faction to gain honor.

Another use of WSG is Way She Goes, used to appreciate or highlight the way a woman does something.



Some other full form meanings of the term WSG include White Girl Status, Weird Strange Girl and With Special Guest, all in the pop culture context.

In less casual everyday usage, it can also stand for Web Services Gateway or Wireless Services Gateway in IT.

Is It Considered Slang In The English Dictionary?

There is no definition of WSG in the English Dictionary, whether you’re wondering about the Oxford, Cambridge or any other edition. As you know, it’s a term used to abbreviate a common American greeting and it’s not even that popular for it to deserve a place in the dictionary (as of now).

However, popular Internet terms have had the honor of being entered into the official English Dictionary, in the past.



Take the slang word Hangry, for instance, which is the combination of the words Hungry and Angry. It is used to convey anger that’s usually caused by hunger.

It’s present in the dictionary along with the term Bougie, which is just short for bourgeois.

Guac is also a word present in the dictionary and as you may have guessed, it’s short for Guacamole.

Another popular abbreviation from the Internet that has made it into the dictionary is TL;DR.

It’s short for Too Long; Didn’t Read. It’s used for summarizing long posts into one short sentence for those who don’t feel like reading the whole thing.

As you can see, many words very common in Internet lingo do find their way into widely accepted dictionaries.

While WSG doesn’t have that kind of popularity right now, who knows what the future has in store for it.

It might just become as popular as Hangry and get entered into the Oxford English Dictionary.

Wrapping Up

That’s about all the information you need to know about WSG, a word you’ve probably been hearing a lot on Snapchat, TikTok, text messages, and other social media apps.