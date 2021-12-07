7 Ways Technology Can Benefit Your Fleet

Fleet technology is rapidly evolving, and fleet managers don’t have to rely on paper inspection reports and spreadsheets to determine their fleet’s health and value. Thanks to fleet management technology, you can generate custom reports, control an entire fleet, send or receive instant alerts, and ensure improved resource planning. When investing in fleet technology, understand your business needs to choose technological features that suit your business.

The ideal fleet technology should be easy to use, simple to implement, and scalable. It should seamlessly integrate with third-party solutions to streamline operations. Here are a few ways technology can benefit your fleet.

1. Improves safety

Developing a solid safety culture and implementing safety technologies like video-based safety monitoring systems such as installing a fleet dash cam, stability control solutions, and blind-spot detection reduces the severity and number of crashes, improving overall safety levels.

Since fleet technology tracks real-time driver behavior such as hard braking, speeding, hard cornering, distracted driving, and more, fleet technology can send real-time alerts and notifications to managers and drivers should there be a safety threat. The use of Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) with GPS tracking, fault-code monitoring, efficient route management, timely identification of poor driving behavior, and lack of driver fatigue can improve safety.

2. Reduces operating costs

Fleet technology enhances the creation and effective use of data. Through GPS tracking and telematics, fleet managers can access more information to help with informed decision-making. This may result in more efficient operations and reduced operating costs. For example, fuel is a considerable fleet expense that accounts for a significant amount of total fleet expenditure. Thanks to fleet management solutions, you can control fuel costs by detecting driving behaviors that consume a lot of fuel, notifying drivers of idle time, and minimizing out-of-route mileage.

3. It helps you remain competitive

Keeping up with new technology trends is essential if you want to stay competitive in the transportation industry. Fleet managers find it challenging to remain competitive in a changing industry. This means that fleet technology is essential for future growth and competitiveness. You can consider having your fleet managers enroll in fleet technology training programs to acquire the necessary skills.

4. Enhances compliance

Ensuring fleet compliance can be challenging, time-consuming, and tedious, especially if you rely on paper to keep servicing history and inspection records. They’re susceptible to human error, slow, and inefficient. However, fleet technology enables electronic inspections where drivers can use their mobile devices to immediately complete inspection assessments then forward the information to the managers, eliminating a communication lag. By keeping up with fleet technology, you can improve vehicle maintenance and inspection compliance.

5. Management of maintenance records

Using fleet technology, you can schedule, maintain and monitor maintenance records. Fleet technologies help with preventive maintenance scheduling through custom alerts that indicate when your fleet needs inspection. This ensures your fleet’s optimal performance, reducing potential breakdowns and downtime that affect the company’s productivity and bottom line.

6. Reporting and analytics

Fleet technology provides comprehensive reporting and analytics across all core fleet management elements. The reporting features give you insights into delivery time, gas consumption, daily breaks, and more. This helps improve overall fleet efficiency while cutting unnecessary costs.

7. Customer satisfaction

Thanks to fleet technology, you can monitor driver behavior, enforce route management, and track the exact location of your fleet. These aspects play a crucial role in ensuring timely deliveries, preventing damages and loss of deliverables, wrong deliveries, and more. This boosts customer satisfaction and provides a flawless customer experience, enabling business growth.

Endnote

Fleet technologies help businesses streamline their processes, stay competitive, improve safety, and lower operating costs. Keeping up with emerging trends can help you gain a competitive advantage for business success and growth.