Vivo Y76s Sporting Dimensity 810 Chipset, 50MP Dual Cameras Launched

Vivo has launched a new mid-range phone ‘Vivo Y76s’ with 50MP dual cameras and 44W fast charging in China.

The Vivo Y76s comes in two choices – 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for 1,799 yuan ($281) and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage for 1,999 yuan ($313). Currently, there is no word on the Vivo Y76s 5G’s availability in global markets, reports GizmoChina.

The Vivo Y76s features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone comes with a 50MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, and an LED flash unit. The device also houses an 8MP front camera.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Dimensity 810 chipset and 8 GB of RAM. It comes with 4 GB of virtual RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. For additional storage, it has a microSD card slot.

The Vivo device runs on OriginOS 1.0 based Android 11 OS.

Other connectivity options on the Vivo Y76s include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It has a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a large 4100 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.