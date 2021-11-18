ViewSonic XG270Q 1440p Gaming Monitor With 165Hz G-SYNC, VESA DisplayHDR 400 Launched

ViewSonic launched a new gaming monitor XG270Q for Rs 50,999 in India on Tuesday.

The monitor comes with a refresh rate of 165Hz and it is verified as Nvidia’s G-SYNC Compatible to deliver a smooth and seamless gaming experience.

“XG270Q is designed to achieve an exciting gaming experience with greater visual fluidity and an uninterrupted playtime/gameplay. The newly launched gaming monitor is affordably priced to maximize our consumer/market reach and is ideal for gamers who look for speed and higher refresh rate,” Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing -IT Business, ViewSonic India said in a statement.

The 27-inch ViewSonic ELITE XG270Q gaming monitor features a frameless design and built-in speakers, along with an integrated mouse anchor, headphone hook, ELITE RGB ambient lighting and thin brushed aluminum base.

Along with the 165Hz refresh rate, the monitor can achieve true 1ms (GtG) response time while ensuring an effortless gameplay within even the fastest scenarios, the company claims.

In addition, the gaming monitor has an IPS panel with native QHD (2560×1440) resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification that brings games to life with vibrant colours and incisive details.