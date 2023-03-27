Twitter Admits In Court That Parts Of Its Source Code Leaked On GitHub

Twitter has admitted that parts of its source code were leaked online on code hosting website, GitHub. The company has sent a copyright infringement notice to the open-source coding collaboration platform, according to media reports.

In a court filing, Twitter also asked the US District Court for the Northern District of California to order GitHub to identify the person who shared the code and any other individuals who downloaded it, notes The New York Times.

GitHub has taken down the code now. But it is unclear for how long the leaked source code stayed live online.

The exposed source code adds to the challenges facing Musk’s Twitter.

“Technology companies often view such code as a closely held secret and do not share it for fear that it could give competitors an unfair advantage or reveal security vulnerabilities,” the report mentioned.

Musk did not comment about Twitter’s leaked code.

This month, the Twitter CEO announced that the micro-blogging platform would open source all code used for recommending tweets on March 31.

Musk tweeted: “Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31.”

“Our ‘algorithm’ is overly complex and not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things, but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found!” he added.

Also, Musk said that the company is developing a simplified approach to “serve” more “compelling” tweets and that will also be open source.

“Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality. Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust,” he added.

Last month, Musk said that the platform will make its algorithm “open source”, and improve it “rapidly.”

The Twitter CEO said that in the coming months, the company will use artificial intelligence (AI) to “detect and highlight manipulation of public opinion on this platform.”