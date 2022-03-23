The Rise Of Sports Games: What Is Fueling Their Popularity?

Sports-themed video gaming is an industry that continues to grow as sports fans become increasingly hungry for more and varied entertainment. People are playing sports games more than ever for a number of reasons, and we’re here for it.

Fans of regular sports love playing sports games – that’s a fact. So, let’s find out what is fueling the recent rise in the popularity of sports gaming.

Why is sports gaming becoming more popular?

The increased popularity of sports correlates directly with the rise of sports games. But is it the fact that the sports themselves are becoming more popular that is driving the rise in sports gaming, or is it the other way round?

Why are sports-themed games becoming more popular? Interacting with players and teams is a big part of it. Fans watching their favorite players on TV or in the stadium can now play as them in the virtual domain. What could be better than that?

This player and team interaction goes some way towards explaining the increasing popularity of sports betting as well. For a number of fans, the fact that they can win some money off the success of their favorite team or player is an added appeal.

But don’t neglect to read a decent guide to free bets and try your hand at free bets before you think of spending any actual money on sports betting, if you’re new to it. Another reason for the rising popularity of sports games is the sheer quality of the games themselves. Consider FIFA, for example. If you’ve ever played a FIFA game that’s ten years or older, such as FIFA 08, and you compare that to the latest FIFA 22, you’ll see the gulf in quality. Everything about the games is substantially better these days: the quality of the graphics, the player movements, the number of teams and/or players available, and the different elements such as skill games, careers, online play and more.

There’s much more motivation outside of the pure gaming experience to play sports games these days and a lot more within the games themselves to keep players hooked.

Why is sports becoming more popular in general?

There must be something about sports’ increasing popularity that’s driving people to play the games. So what could be making sports more popular as a whole?

A lot of this is down to the accessibility of sports these days. It’s so much easier to keep up with your favorite sport on TV, online through social media and news websites, and via other forms of media.

These days, people can follow their favorite teams and athletes on social media, which really enhances the emotional attachment between athlete and fan. Why wouldn’t you want to play sports video games after that?

Which sports games are fans playing the most?

FIFA is the most played game in the world. It covers all the teams and players you’d see in the real world (with the exception of Italian club Juventus, for strange legal reasons). You don’t get that from its main competitor, Pro Evolution Soccer.

But it’s not just soccer games that people are crazy about. Here are a few other big sports video games that folks like to play around the world:

NBA 2K: if you’re into eSports, you’ve probably come across this game before. It covers the biggest basketball league in the world, and does so in style. This basketball sports simulation video game series lets gamers put together their fantasy team of all-stars and experience authentic NBA plays. It currently features daily basketball objectives, premium rewards, and an updated 2021-22 NBA roster with more legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryan and Shaquille O’Neal.

if you’re into eSports, you’ve probably come across this game before. It covers the biggest basketball league in the world, and does so in style. This basketball sports simulation video game series lets gamers put together their fantasy team of all-stars and experience authentic NBA plays. It currently features daily basketball objectives, premium rewards, and an updated 2021-22 NBA roster with more legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryan and Shaquille O’Neal. Formula 1: Getting behind the wheel of an F1 car is undoubtedly an amazing feeling and you can get close to doing this in the virtual world. Start by “building” your own vehicle from the ground up and race for one of the 10 official F1 teams. Apart from participating in multiplayer duels, you can zoom through circuits from this season against greats such as Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Getting behind the wheel of an F1 car is undoubtedly an amazing feeling and you can get close to doing this in the virtual world. Start by “building” your own vehicle from the ground up and race for one of the 10 official F1 teams. Apart from participating in multiplayer duels, you can zoom through circuits from this season against greats such as Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. Madden NFL: American football gets more popular all the time; so why not give it a try on your gaming console? Developed for EA Sports by EA Tiburon, the Madden NFL series lets you cobble together the best team you can as a General Manager and put you players to the ultimate test – getting them to the Super Bowl.

Last thoughts on the rise of sports gaming popularity

The relationship between the growing popularity of sports and sports gaming is reciprocal: each helps the other. That’s the way it’s been for quite some time, although recently, it does seem to be ramping up somewhat.

We can’t wait to see what the worlds of sports and sports gaming will have to offer in the future. We can say one thing for sure though; they’re only going to get more popular.