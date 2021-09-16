5 Strategies Proven To Drive Sales For Your Online Store

Now that you’ve set up your first online store, it’s time to start promoting the store so that you can start generating revenues and driving sales.

To do this, you’ll need to implement some proven strategies designed to help you get the most out of your online store. In this article, we’ll be looking at some of the best marketing tactics that will deliver the outcomes you desire, and tremendously grow your online store.

Understand Your Target Demographic

Who is your target audience? What’s your ideal customer like? What do they do? Where do they work? What do they like? What’s their income like? These are some of the market research questions that you need to ask and answer before embarking on any marketing campaign.

Targeted marketing campaigns are often more effective because you know exactly who you want to see your ads or visit your online store. This way, your ad campaigns will be targeted at the right people. For example, if you only want customers from your local area, your campaigns should exclude every other city or area except the one you reside in.

Have a Solid USP

What sets your products apart from that of your competitors? Is it price, product effectiveness, packaging, designs, colors, taste, or longevity? Whatever gives you an edge over your competitors is known as your unique selling proposition (USP). Every successful business or online store has this.

Find out what makes your product unique in the market, then highlight that uniqueness in your branding, ads, product packaging, on your website, and much more.

For example, Amazon offers same-day shipping and delivery of products to their Amazon Prime members. And more often than not, they keep that promise. It’s possible to order something at 9 am and have it delivered to your address by 4 pm on the same day.

Home Depot offers everything anyone needs within their stores. In fact, the retailer is often referred to as the supplier for everything required by everyone from cradle to grave. Find your edge and popularize it.

Use PPC Ads or Influencer Shout-Outs

While there are other ways to promote your online store and drive sales in the process, pay-per-click ads and influencer shout-outs are great ways to do generate traffic and sales quickly.

Pay per click ads (PPC) involves paying to show up on the first page of the search engines for your chosen keywords. The only downside is that it costs money, and you’ll need to know how to create and write good copy, choose the appropriate keywords, target the right audience, and much more.

But the returns do pay off big time, as PPC ads are known to generate a return of at least $2 for every $1 that’s spent. Some of the search engines and social networks you can do that on include Google, Yahoo, Facebook, and Instagram. However, if your online store is on a platform like Amazon, you take advantage of Amazon’s PPC platform to get listed at the top for your preferred keywords.

If you don’t want to go the PPC route, there’s always the option of paying influencers to talk about and/or review your products on social media platforms like Youtube, Tiktok, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Good reviews from well-liked influencers typically generate a ton of traffic for online stores.

Take Advantage of Analytics

Analytics are great for identifying and gathering the most important business information and product data. With good analytics, you’ll be able to tell where your best customers are coming from, their age, possible job description, possible income bracket, sex, marital status, and many more.

Then, using this data, you can make more informed choices when you’re advertising, publishing content, crafting sales copy, and much more. The possibilities that you can glean from good data can be truly astronomical.

For example, let’s say you were advertising your product to both adult males and females in their late 20s to late 40s. But after running those ads for 2 months, and poring through the data, you noticed that 78 percent of your purchases were made by professional women in their mid-30s to mid-40s who earn upper five-figure to mid-six figure salaries.

Using this information, therefore, you can simply target women in that income bracket, and around that age in your ads. This will lead help your business generate even more revenue and drive more sales. That’s how to efficiently run your online store, and get higher returns on your investment.

Develop a Great Customer Service Experience

You’ve probably heard it said that the customer is king or queen. This has never been more emphasized than in this era. People have a lot of options, so if you can’t address customer complaints very quickly, they’ll leave.

Part of “giving them what they want” is excellent customer service. When people make inquiries, they want near-instant answers. They expect that someone will get back to them almost immediately. And when they don’t hear back, they simply move on to another online store with faster customer service. Worse, they will likely spread the bad news about your online store, leading to lost business and revenue.

To prevent this, some online stores have an active support team that’s online 24/7. Now, not every online store can afford 24/7 support help. So, what do you do? Set up a chatbot on the website pre-loaded with the answers to all possible questions that customers might or have asked in the past.

Also, ensure that you have a dedicated phone line that they can call or text and get a reply quickly. Also, do everything you can to simplify the customer experience at all times.

Rounding Up

Your online store can succeed and turn into a major cash cow for you if you do the right things. But if you don’t, chances are that your business can fail as many others have. Take advantage of the tips in this article, and use them effectively. You’ll find that your online business will thrive and succeed where others have woefully failed in the past.