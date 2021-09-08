4 Steps To Get Started With Application Performance Monitoring

Application Performance Monitoring (APM) provides intelligent monitoring of your apps, system and networks so that you can troubleshoot any issues and analyze if any improvements need to be made. It saves you time by accurately pinpointing the location of any issues and depending on your system, can also indicate the cause. But what should you look for in APM software and what benefits will it bring you?

Key Elements

There are several key elements to an APM tool that you should consider when making your choice. The first is user experience – it’s vital you can monitor how the user experiences your site and the functions within it. By understanding this, you may understand more about any issues affecting your customers and your site and make any adjustments accordingly.

The second key element is application diagnostic tools. Using technology to scan and analyze your app for issues and to solve them is an efficient and thorough process and gives you confidence that your app is solid. The third aspect is reporting and analytics. Real time reporting gives you a running diagnosis of how your system is running. It’s important to keep on top of metrics such as AWS monitoring metrics, CPU and memory metrics and so on, and make adjustments where needed. In addition, some APM tools also use AI to diagnose and repair issues as they come up.

APM in Action

So how does APM work in practice? Let’s imagine you have an online course platform. A user logs in and purchases a course. APM will track the data from user to database to payment. If any delay or malfunction occurs, the tool will locate the issue (whether it’s on the user’s side or on your side) and report it to you. If your tool is AI-enabled and it’s within its protocols, it can also fix the issue. Essentially APM does the hard work for you, methodically hunting down errors far faster and far more thoroughly than a human could.

Benefits

APM is a single platform from which you can harness control of all your sites, apps, databases and servers. The main benefit is that it gives you the opportunity to present a perfect user experience for your customers and clients. A perfect user experience leads to more conversions to sales, more recommendations of your services and products, and more satisfaction for you.

An additional benefit is time. Gone are the days when you would need to spend many man hours on testing, locating bugs and conflicts and fixing the issue. APM directs you in a precise and timely fashion to the location of the problem and even its root cause. You will have more time to focus your efforts on growing your business.

Fewer glitches mean fewer issues to resolve for customer services, potentially lowering your overheads in terms of staff and resource allocation. A third benefit is gaining a deeper understanding of your apps, system and databases and how the user interacts with them. Your team will gain insights into the end user and their behavior through the data that is reported. This may inform future development strategies and design.

Do Your Research

Now you understand how APM can help your development and operations team, the next step is to choose an appropriate APM tool. Bearing in mind the elements discussed earlier in the article, consider any additional needs you might have? Do you want the ability to have custom metrics monitoring? Would it be useful to be able to compare certain data sets at certain times? Would you like bespoke AI for IT Operations? There are many products on the market, so take some time to compare what’s on offer and choose the best solution for your operation.