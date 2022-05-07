Stardew Valley Crop Fairy: Why Do Some People Hate Her? What Does She Do?

The Stardew Valley Crop Fairy is one of many pleasant surprises the farming simulator game throws your way every now and again. It’s a fairly rare event that has a 1% chance of occurring, and is useful when you need a bit of quick cash.

The crop fairy is especially awesome for new players who need their plants to be blessed with a growth spurt so that the time taken till harvest is reduced. It sounds great, right? So you might be surprised to find out that a lot of gamers actually hate this random event. But more on that later.

What Does The Crop Fairy Do To Your Plants?

A patch of land visited by the Stardew Valley fairy will be infused with her growth magic. It is an extremely powerful random event which has a 1% likelihood of happening, though it’s not clear whether the chances have increased since the game’s latest update was rolled out in December 2021.

All the plants blessed by this nocturnal SDV sprite will be fully matured and ready for harvesting the next morning. This is highly useful for gamers in need of some quick cash, as well as if you’re lucky enough to witness the fairy event on a patch of the best and most profitable crops Stardew Valley has to offer.

This rare random event can only occur during the Spring, Summer or Fall seasons. But certain conditions apart from the aforementioned have to be met for this to happen. And no, planting fairy rose on your property does not increase the chances of the Stardew Valley fairy popping in for a visit.

Conditions To Be Met For This Random Event To Occur

If you’re lucky, when you go to bed at night, a cut scene will be triggered showing a small fairy flying towards your planted plot. She will appear to wave her wand and perform some magic over the patch. It does not affect the quality of your produce.

1. The Crop Fairy will only appear at night during Spring, Summer or Fall. She does not ever arrive during the snowy season, which is probably not bad considering that there are so many other interesting activities to do in Winter in Stardew Valley.

2. This special event can occur at any point in the game, starting from the first night in Year 1. We’ve had this nocturnal creature visit us in Year 5 too.

3. The growth magic may be sprinkled over a 5×5 grid of crops, the maximum area it can cover. Even if the whole patch has not been planted, whatever crops exist in the 5 by 5 tile area visited by the sprite will be fully grown the next day.

4. Avoid planting Wild Seeds at the very center of all your 5 x 5 squares in order to up the chance of this random event occurring on your farm.

5. The crop fairy event may happen on a rainy night. But if it does, her magic unfortunately will not have any effect on your fields.

6. This supernatural event cannot take place in the Greenhouse since it’s restricted to the outdoors only.

7. Of course, you don’t HAVE to plant in 5×5 grids in order to have the crop fairy come over. Also, she’s not very precise. She may hover over just the corner of a neatly planted patch and drop the growth dust on a mix of plants and bare land.

8. All your plants don’t have to grow at the same rate in order to get a giant crop. So the fairy’s growth spell will not lower your chances of a super-sized crop yield, providing you don’t harvest the fully matured ones that are part of the produce you wish to be merged.

Why Do Some People Hate The Stardew Valley Fairy?

So, some people on Reddit and SDV forums have been complaining about the crop fairy random event. Why would anyone be unhappy about waking up to fully grown plants that are ready to be sold? We mean, we absolutely loved it when the fairy threw some of her magic dust on our patch of Ancient Fruit — check out the first image.

The answer has to do with aesthetics. Most folks, especially those who’ve been playing Stardew Valley for ages, like a neatly ordered farm with the planting-harvesting cycle properly planned out. Seeing empty spots (in case of single harvest crops) or some plants without fruit (in reference to multi-harvest varieties) in the midst of their beautifully arranged farms can be upsetting.

An anti-fairy statue like the Wicked Statue which wards away the Witch from Slime Hutches is on the wishlist for some Stardew Valley players. Who knows? Something like that may arrive in a future update.

About Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley was launched on February 26, 2016, by developer Eric Barone, more popularly recognized as “ConcernedApe”. It is available for PC, PlayStation 4 (playable on PS5 too, though some features might not be present), PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and mobile. The latest version 1.5.6 of the game was released on December 21, 2021.

I'm now self-publishing Stardew Valley on Android. With this change, I'm now self publishing the game on all digital platforms. Also, feel free to ask me any questions (about anything ) and I will answer as best I can — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 17, 2022

Barone is currently working on a new game like Stardew Valley called Haunted Chocolatier. But he is determined to launch v1.5 of SDV for Android in spite of reported hurdles it’s facing.