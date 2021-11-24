Sony Patent Hints At official PlayStation 5 Faceplates Soon

Sony is apparently planning to launch faceplates to customise PlayStation 5.

A recent patent found on the US States Patent and Trademark Office website, which states that the patent was officially recognised on November 16.

The design patent for the removable plates fixed to both sides of the console.

The report claims that it might be the brand’s way of preventing other third party firms from producing custom face plates.

Earlier, Sony threatened companies with legal action over their plans to sell unofficial faceplates to consumers.

PS5 hit store-shelves around the world in November 2020, then quickly became the fastest-selling console in history. Sony sold 13.4 million units of PS 5.

PlayStation 5 sales remain relatively steady and strong with 3.3 million units sold in fiscal Q2 compared to 2.2 million last quarter.

Game sales were also up significantly at 76.4 million units compared to 63.6 million in the previous quarter, due in large part to third-party sales.