Sony BRAVIA XR MASTER Series 85Z9J 8K LED TV Launched In India

Sony India on Friday launched the new BRAVIA XR MASTER Series 85Z9J television that is powered by the Cognitive Processor XR for Indian consumers.

Priced at Rs 1,299,990, the Sony 85Z9J TV will be available across online and offline channels from Friday onwards.

“The new 8K LED TV offers a sheer brilliant picture with much more defined details and extraordinary clarity,” the company said in a statement.

“With the ingenious Cognitive Processor XR that thinks like a human brain offers a complete immersion in an experience that thrills and moves you and feels just like the world around us,” it added.

With this large screen TV, users can create their own cinema at home with exceptional visual and audio experience with IMAX enhanced, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

They can also experience brighter highlights, deeper blacks with a wider and more precise range of colours with Full-Array LED panel, XR Contrast Booster 15 and XR TRILUMINOS Pro.

The latest XR 8K Upscaling and Motion Clarity technology cross-analyses data to ensure action stays smooth, bright, clear with no blur.

Google TV voice search powered by Google Assistant offers endless entertainment, works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, the company said.