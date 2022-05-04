Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless Earbuds Launched In India

German audio brand Sennheiser unveiled new earbuds SPORT TWS in the country.

Priced at Rs 10,990, the new earbuds, powered by a unique 7mm dynamic driver, is available across online and offline platforms.

“We are delighted to launch the SPORT True Wireless earphones that is designed keeping in mind the struggle people face while listening to music while working out or playing sports,” Kapil Gulati, Director- Consumer Segment, Sennheiser, said in a statement.

“The earphones are engineered with advanced features to fit your lifestyle at play. With the latest addition to our product portfolio, we have focused on providing a fully customisable solution for maximum wearing comfort and a secure fit,” Gulati added.

The open ear adapters in combination with the Aware EQ settings help to reduce body-borne noise and allow some outside sounds to enter for better situational awareness, the company said.

In this mode, runners hear fewer distracting noises such as their own heartbeat or footsteps and more of their surroundings, blending their favourite exercise playlist with sounds of nature or the city while improving awareness.

In addition to the Sennheiser Smart Control App’s Focus and Aware EQ settings, athletes can make fully customisable pre-sets for their listening experience via the Sound Check feature.