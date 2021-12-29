Samsung Resumes Rolling Out One UI 4 For Galaxy S21, Flip 3 and Fold 3

Samsung’s stable updates to One UI 4 based on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 family and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well as Flip 3 were halted last week due to issues with Google Play compatibility. Now, around five days later, the issues have been fixed and the company is now resuming the rollout of Android 12.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones are getting the G99xBXXS3BULC build number. Note that the “X” is a number that varies according to which device the user has, reports GizChina.

The Korean variants are getting the G99xNJSS3BULC. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is getting a new build with F711xxxS2BUL6. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, is getting the F926xxxS1BUL6.

“One UI 4 delivers on that promise, equipping Galaxy smartphone users with the latest customisation and privacy features. But we won’t stop there. Soon, other smartphone and tablet users will also be able to benefit from this software update, enabling a more seamless experience across our entire ecosystem,” Janghyun Yoon, EVP and Head of Software Platform Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung said recently.

With a whole host of new Colour Palettes to choose from, you can alter the look and feel of everything from your home screen to icons, menu, button and background.

“You can even more effortlessly express yourself with a wider variety of emoji features, GIFs and stickers available directly from your keyboard,” the company noted.

On the data security front, One UI 4 alerts you when an app is attempting to access your camera or microphone, and offers a new privacy dashboard that brings all your settings and controls into one convenient place.