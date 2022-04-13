Samsung May Not Ship Galaxy S22 FE, Galaxy S23 With MediaTek Chipset

Samsung reportedly does not have any plans of shifting its flagship lineup of smartphones away from its proprietary Exynos and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoCs.

According to GizmoChina, some rumours had recently surfaced, which had hinted at the South Korean tech giant possibly moving to MediaTek chipsets.

These Dimensity SoCs would reportedly power its upcoming Galaxy S22 FE model. Similarly, Korean media also added that the next generation Galaxy S23 series might also make the shift to MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Since these are flagship models, the processors would be within the Dimensity 9000 series, the report had said earlier.

However, a new tweet has suggested otherwise.

According to a prominent tipster, users might not be seeing a MediaTek Dimensity powered premium Samsung phone for a while now.

In other words, users can still expect the brand to ship the Galaxy S22 FE or the Galaxy S23 lineup with either the Snapdragon or Exynos chipsets, depending on the market.

Although Samsung may still have future plans or could even be mulling over this decision right now, the report said.