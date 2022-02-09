Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 Ultra tablets were unveiled at the company’s February 9th event along with the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship phones.

The Wi-Fi/5G LTE Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 Ultra are priced starting at $700, $900 and $1100, respectively. Each of these three devices integrates a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 layered on top.

The 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 and the 12.4-inch Tab S8+ sport a 12MP ultra-wide selfie camera on the front. The back is taken up by a 13MP main lens and 6MP ultra-wide camera. The tablets offer 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB storage. The memory is expandable up to 1TB via the SD card slot.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is powered by an 8000mAh battery, while the Tab S8 Plus uses a 10090mAh one. The former sports a 11-inch 12.4-inch 2560 x 1600p LTPS TFT screen and the latter has a Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1572p. Both offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, it boasts of a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen of 2960 x 1848p resolution and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. It has the same 4nm 64-bit octa core Qualcomm chip as the other two Tab S8 tablets. In terms of memory, buyers get to pick from 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB space, with up to 1TB of expandability.

It has a notch on the front for the two 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide cameras on it. The rear cam setup shows off a 6MP ultra-wide lens and 13MP AF camera. The S8 Ultra is fitted with a 11200mAh battery and it weighs about the same whether you pick the Wi-Fi or 5G model. The Tab S8 series tablets also feature three microphones, quad stereo speakers and Type-C USB 3.2 connectors.

All three Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 devices are sold with the S Pen in-the-box. They are available for pre-order via the company’s official website and will start shipping on February 25.