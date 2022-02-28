Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Receives Its First Software Update

Search
Bhavesh Shah

samsung galaxy s22 ultra Samsung has recently announced the Galaxy S22 series and now, it is receiving first software update.

According to GizmoChina, the company has rolled out a new firmware version S90xEXXU1AVB3 update to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and is currently rolling out in Afghanistan as well as Egypt.

The new software update brings the February 2022 security patch along with over 60 fixes for the privacy and security vulnerabilities.

Samsung also introduced the Expert RAW camera app with Galaxy S21 Ultra and now a new report has claimed that the app is now available for the Galaxy S22 phones.

The Expert RAW camera app will be made available on the Galaxy devices including S22, S22 Plus, S21 series, the Z Fold 3, and more.

Expert RAW is a fairly new app that brings professional-grade imaging capabilities to Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone.

Launched in November 2021, the app quickly grew in popularity among Galaxy S21 Ultra users, reports Android Headlines.

