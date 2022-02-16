Search
HomeMobile PhonesSamsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Feature Google Messages, RCS Support In US

Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Feature Google Messages, RCS Support In US

Jayesh Nair

samsung galaxy s22 s22 plus Samsung’s new line of Galaxy S22 devices now comes pre-installed with Google Messages, giving a major boost for the adoption of Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging in the US.

Google Messages, with Google’s broad support of RCS messaging, became the default messaging app on the Galaxy S21 last year in Europe and other markets, but not in the US, reports ZDNet.

Now Samsung has made Google Messages the default messaging app in the US, the report said.

Google has been pushing RCS to be treated as a standard on all phones, including Apple’s iPhone.

RCS is the would-be modern standard for SMS that allows WhatsApp-like functionality for the standard messaging experience on Android. But RCS is not supported by Apple’s iMessage app.

According to 9to5Google, Samsung has now made Google Messages the default messaging app in the US for the newly unveiled Galaxy S22 series, which includes the S22, S22 Plus, and premium Ultra.

Previously, the US users could install Google Messages from the Play Store on S21 devices, but since it was not the default messaging app it was unlikely users would take the time to change it to the default.

In the S22 series, Google Messages also replaces Samsung Messages on the device’s home screen, the report said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Mobile Phones

Google Pixel Foldable May Launch In Q4

Mobile Phones

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro Sporting Snapdragon 888+ SoC Outed In India

Mobile Phones

Flipkart ‘Sell Back Program’ For Old Phones Aims To Promote Circular Economy

Mobile Phones

Nokia G21 Phone Launched, Comes With Three-Day Battery Life

Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched At Unpacked Event

Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series US Pricing Gets Leaked

Previous articleGoogle Pixel Foldable May Launch In Q4
- Advertisment -

LATEST

© TechShout.com 2022