Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched At Unpacked Event

The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones as well as the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablets were unveiled at the company’s Unpacked event on February 9.

There was no mention of a new Note device which didn’t come as a surprise since we’ve been hearing rumors about Samsung’s plans to consolidate the flagship S series and Note lineup, especially after the company made the S Pen compatible with all the Galaxy S phones.

Circling back to the Galaxy S22, it’s priced at $799 and features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2220 x 1080p display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Running on Android 12 with the Samsung One UI 4, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM and a 3700mAh battery.

Measuring 70.6mm x 146mm x 7.6mm, it offers fingerprint and face unlock options, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G (mmWave/Sub-6GHz), 128GB/256GB storage, a 10MP front-facing camera and 25W Super Fast charging. The rear camera setup consists of one 12MP ultra-wide shooter, a 10MP telephoto lens, a 50MP wide-angle camera and 30X Space Zoom.

The $999 Samsung Galaxy S22+ boasts of pretty much the same specifications apart from a few key differences — its 4500mAh battery pairs with a 45W fast charger, it has a 6.6-inch screen and a slightly larger body. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the priciest of the lot with its tag starting at $1,199.

Buyers get to pick from 8GB or 12GB RAM, and four memory options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Its front is taken up by a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ screen and a 40MP selfie cam. The S22 Ultra’s main photography system combines two 10MP telephoto cameras, one 108MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and 100X Space Zoom.

The smartphone has a flat design and in-built storage for the S Pen, unlike the other two. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery and comes bundled with a 45W fast charger. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and fingerprint as well as face recognition sensors. There’s no official confirmation on whether some nations will get it with the Samsung Exynos 2200 processor instead of Snapdragon.

All three Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones feature an aluminum frame, IP68 water- and dust-resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, S Pen compatibility and up to 8K 24fps video shooting capability. The S22 and S22 Plus are already available for pre-order and will begin shipping on February 24.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to go up for pre-booking within the next few hours, while retail availability is slated for February 25.