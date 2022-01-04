Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Sporting 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Outed

Samsung on Tuesday launched S21 FE 5G, a new addition to its popular Galaxy S21 series, that will be widely available from January 11. The India availability and pricing will be revealed at a later date.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, featuring a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body and a pro-grade camera, will comes in Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite finishes.

“We saw an incredible response to Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 lineup. So we applied the same approach with S21 FE 5G, equipping it with the premium features that matter most to our loyal Galaxy fans,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes equipped with Galaxy’s latest, super-fast application processor – the same powerful processor used in the S21 series.

Dedicated gamers and streamers will get ultra-crisp, high-quality graphics and picture quality, along with the new 240Hz touch response and a 120Hz refresh rate, which provides the highest resolution on a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is outfitted with an all-day battery built to last from work to home and everywhere in between, said the company.

“S21 FE 5G’s powerful battery is reinforced with 25W Super fast charging capabilities so you can charge your battery by more than 50 per cent in just 30 minutes,” the company informed.

The S21 FE 5G is equipped with the same pro-grade setup used to capture vivid photos.

The users can enhance low-light shots while out with friends at night and capture super-clear photos in the darkest conditions.

S21 FE 5G sports an advanced 32MP front camera with enhanced AI Face Restoration capabilities. The device offers Dual Recording and the camera captures views from both lenses at the same time.

The device also offers intuitive One UI 4 and a new privacy dashboard.