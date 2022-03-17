Search
HomeLaptopsSamsung Galaxy Book 2 Series Laptops Launched In India

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series Laptops Launched In India

Bhavesh Shah
samsung galaxy book2 business Samsung on Thursday launched its flagship PC line-up of Galaxy Book2 series and Galaxy Book2 Business powered by 12th Generation Intel Core processor along with Galaxy Book Go powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform in India at a starting price of Rs 38,990.

The new range of notebooks will be packed with advanced security and come with ultra-portable designs and productivity features to help consumers conquer the new reality of a hybrid work environment, the company claims.

“We have launched the new PC line-up keeping in mind growing needs of consumers with best-in-class performance, design, and collaboration to provide our users a unique experience to enhance their productivity. Our new range of notebooks caters across consumer and enterprise segments,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

samsung galaxy book go Galaxy Book2 Series offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and up to 21 hours of battery life, users can move about their day without always being plugged in.

Together with the latest Intel Evo platform and Windows 11, Galaxy Book2 series aims to offer unrivalled performance and boosts protection against potential cyber-attacks.

For high quality video calls, there is a 1080p FHD webcam with a wide field of view.

Galaxy Book2 Business helps secure the new hybrid work environment using Samsung’s defense-grade security technology, Intel Hardware Shield Technology, and secure embedded processor to protect BIOS.

Galaxy Book2 Business is also equipped with a Tamper Alert function that detects and tracks malicious attempts to interfere with security and critical data.

It is designed to keep up with rigorous work environments such as excessive altitudes, temperatures or humidity, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Book builds on Windows 11 experiences with the benefit of instant-on speeds.

Galaxy Book Go features a 14-inch display screen and a slim bezel.

With a thin and light design featuring 180-degree folding hinge and Dolby Atmos, Galaxy Book Go provides users rich soundscapes great for watching movies and other content.

RELATED ARTICLES

Laptops

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate 2-in-1 Laptop Sporting OLED Display Unveiled In India

Laptops

Lenovo Next-Gen Laptops For Consumers, Enterprises Launched At MWC 2022

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Pro 360 Laptops With Intel 12th Gen, AMOLED Screens Unveiled

Laptops

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Sporting 360Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched

Laptops

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Released In Markets Outside North America

Laptops

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) With 11th-Gen Intel Processor Unveiled In India

Previous articleAsus Vivobook 13 Slate 2-in-1 Laptop Sporting OLED Display Unveiled In India

LATEST

© TechShout.com 2022