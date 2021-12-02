Samsung Galaxy A13 5G With 50MP Triple-Camera, 5000 mAh Battery Launched

By
Jayesh Nair
-
Dec 2, 2021

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Samsung launched the Galaxy A13 5G as the company’s cheapest 5G device till date in the US.

The device will be available online from AT&T on December 3 for just $249.99 or $6.95 per month on a qualifying three-year installment plan, reports GSMArena.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD + LCD display with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via the microSD card slot.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery along with a 15W fast charging support.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device also houses a 5MP selfie camera sensor.

For connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G, dual-SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, and GPS. Other aspects also include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Samsung Pay (NFC supported).

