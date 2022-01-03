Samsung Could Replace Galaxy Note 22 With Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy S-series flagship lineup, and now a new report has claimed that unlike the Galaxy S21, Ultra will have a Galaxy Note design.

The successor will come with a built-in S Pen, just like all the Galaxy Notes that house their S Pens, reports GSMArena.

Galaxy S22 Ultra is also expected to come with 1TB internal storage.

It is likely that the 1TB internal storage model will come packed with 16GB RAM. There will also be a 12GB RAM model and three other internal storage options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

This won’t be the first time Samsung will offer a 1TB storage version for its smartphone. A couple of years back, in 2019, the company had launched the Galaxy S10 Plus with 1TB of internal storage as well as a microSD card slot, the report said.

In addition, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will be better at stabilising videos.

An AI-assisted Wide Shift OIS feature will help in achieving better stabilisation of videos, effectively reducing camera shake by four times when compared to the S21 Ultra.

The S21 Ultra was already industry-leading in terms of OIS so its successor may likely be breaking records.

The upcoming flagship smartphone is also expected to come with a new “AI picture quality enhancement mode” to provide better 108MP images.