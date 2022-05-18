The Rise Of eSports Phenomenon In 2022

The world of eSports is one that has seen a substantial amount of growth within recent years and is not showing any signs of slowing down. The industry went from nothing to being worth over £1 billion in just a matter of years, and is now responsible for attracting audiences from all different backgrounds and walks of life. Granted, the pandemic helped with this growth as in the early days of lockdowns eSports replaced many real sports. However, this growth was already happening; it just happened to be sped up.

This growth presents a great opportunity for different brands as they can get involved with online gaming and the different tournaments that emerge as a result of said gaming. There is also opportunity for new players as with enough practice, anyone can get involved. As a result, it is very easy to see not only why the world of eSports has been successful but also why it continues to grow.

The Innovation of Gaming

The innovation of the gaming community is one that is directly linked to the development of eSports. Technology never seems to slow down and these constant developments mean the face of gaming is always changing. In this instance, online competitive gaming changed from being a bit of fun to an internationally played sport.

Such innovation is seen in many other instances as well. For instance, you should consider the likes of online gambling and casino games which continue to become more and more popular. These casinos take classic gambling games and put them online for people to play at home. They also add twists to gambling games so that people are met with excitement every time they go on one. Not only this, but they are now starting to allow gamers to pay with and play for Bitcoin. This comes back to eSports as people are now able to use Bitcoin to bet on eSports, again, thanks to the innovation shown by the people who work on it.

This development only makes the likes of eSports more popular as people enjoy betting on said eSports in the same way they like doing with any other sport. People who are enjoy watching eSports are usually more technologically inclined, so having the option to bet with cryptocurrency is a bonus. eSports betting with Bitcoin can be done on sites such as Thunderpick if you are interested in trying it.

Why is eSports Becoming More and More Popular?

So, as well as the innovation shown, what are some of the other reasons that eSports continues to increase in popularity? They include but are not limited to the following:

Their Accessibility

The accessibility of eSports is a massive part of why people are beginning to get involved. Everyone, everywhere, is able to play and there is also a massive range of games available. This means that when it comes to finding the right game and finding people to play with, these tasks are none too difficult. They are not limited to a certain area, either—thanks to the rise of mobile gaming—which means that even if someone is traveling or not at home they can still get involved.

The accessibility reaches out to spectators as well as gamers. There are a lot of different streaming platforms that work with eSports so that those interested have access to a platform to watch it on. Where other sport is broadcast on TV only sometimes, eSports is available everywhere, so it’s easier for fans to get involved.

The Quality of the Games

The quality of the games at the moment is of a standard that we have never seen before. People want to get into gaming because they are so fun to play on, and once this is realized, the competitive side of the games just comes out naturally. Throughout the years, more games that are complementary to the eSports formats have been made and as such, there are always going to be plenty of options for people to choose from.

Prize Money

With the field of eSports continually growing, it is no surprise that the prize money available to people is growing, too. Some of the most popular competitive games such as Fortnite, PUBG, Overwatch, and League of Legends come with prize pots that add up to millions. As such, it is no surprise that there are people out there who want to improve their gaming skills in order to have a shot at such a reward.

Conclusion

The world of eSports has grown at an exponential rate in the past few years as a result of the constant developments that are been made within the industry. There are many people who want to get involved with playing eSports, and even more fans who are happy simply watching. All of this comes together to make what is now an industry worth over £1 billion.