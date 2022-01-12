Quick Tips To Automate Your Blog To Save Time

Whether you use your blog as your primary source of income or you use it to drive traffic to your business, it is a good idea to ensure that tits running is as efficient as possible because the less time spent on your blog, the less time you need to work period or the more time you can dedicate to other important aspects of your company.

It goes without saying that one of the best ways to make your blog as efficient as possible is to automate as much of its running as possible. If that sounds like a good idea to you here are some things that may help:

Create a table of contents automatically

If you are looking to get as much traffic to your blog as possible you need to be in mind best search engine optimization practices, Having a table of contents for each and every blog post is one of the things you will need to do to ensure your SEO is up to scratch.

This could be a time-consuming task, but it does not have to be if you choose to automate. Tools like Shortcodes Ultimate plug-in will automatically generate an accurate table of contents for each and every one of your blog posts so you do not have to spend lots of your valuable time manually scanning your writing and entering codes or adding hyperlinks. This could save you a significant amount of time over the years.

Use a blog maintenance service

How much time do you spend on just maintaining your blog? How much time do you spend ensuring that all of your plugins are up-to-date, your hosting is working as it should and your coding is all correct? If you spend more than a few minutes on any of these tasks (and I bet you do) you may well be better off using a WordPress maintenance service. Let someone else, who really knows what they are doing, handle all of the technical stuff behind the scenes and you can focus on creating the highest value content you are capable of.

Automatically share new posts

When you publish a new post, you are going to want to share it far and wide if you want to get as much traffic as possible and convert as many sales as you can possibly manage. If you do this by manually posting the link on all of your social media sites, then you are wasting time. Using tools and plugins, you can integrate your socials with your WordPress account so that when you press publish on WordPress, kinks to the latest blog post will automatically be shared to all of your other accounts too.

Hire a writer

Okay so this is not exactly automating in the strictest sense, but if you can afford to do so and you want to spend less time and effort on maintaining your blog yourself you can simply hire a freelance writer to produce the content for you, which means you do not have to worry about producing great content every time.

There are some really excellent writers around the globe who have a much lower cost if living than we do, which means they can afford to write for a lot less, if you can find one with a decent portfolio of work and engage them to start writing for your blog, it could be one of the best financial and tie management moves you ever make.

Create customized reports in Google Analytics

If you are like most bloggers, you will keep a close eye on the data surrounding your blog, such as how much traffic a post has received or what demographic is most likely to visit your blog, via Google Analytics.

If this is the case, you can make life much easier for yourself by creating customized reports. These will enable you to set your own parameters and define what the most important datasets are for you. Once you have done this, you will be able to see the data that matters the most at a glance when logging on to your Google Analytics dashboard. This may not seem like a huge timesaver but over the course of a year, it really can make a huge difference.

Use Grammarly as a Proofreader

If you want your blog to be taken seriously, it needs to be as grammatically correct as possible. In the past, this would mean setting aside a fair amount of time to proofread each post you made. Today things are a bit simpler thanks to tools like Grammarly which instantly highlight any spelling or grammatical errors and make suggestions on how you could improve your writing. If you pay for the premium version of the app, it will even tell you how well your writing is tailored to a particular audience such a professional or casual readers, so it can really help to make your blog writing better while also slashing the amount of time you need to spend on your content.

Install SiteGround for improved image performance

SiteGround is a great hosting company that will instantly optimize and picture you post in your blog so that large image files do not slow down your blog or take up too much space and resources. High-resolution images can really play havoc with your blog and its ability to load quickly which can really put readers off, but this tool will decompress images to make them less of a problem while also aiming to ensure that they still look good. This will save you a huge amount of time when you think about how long it can take to find the perfect image for your posts that you are free to use and which will not slow things down.

As you can see, automating your blog is not as difficult as it might seem, and it is a great way to claw back time that you would otherwise be spending on making upgrades, positing content, and a million other things you need to do to keep your blog up-to-date! So, what are you waiting for? Start automating your blog today!