Qualcomm Unveils AR Smart Glasses Powered By Snapdragon XR2 Platform

Qualcomm on Friday unveiled its own wireless AR Smart glasses powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Platform.

Snapdragon XR2 Platform now packs powerful performance into a slim, smaller AR glass form factor.

According to the company, the AR reference design hardware is developed by acoustic component company Goertek which has a 40 per cent thinner profile and a more ergonomically-balanced weight distribution for increased comfort.

The wearable offers dual micro-OLED binocular display, frame rates up to 90Hz and a no-motion-blur feature to deliver a seamless AR experience.

It comes with dual monochrome cameras and one RGB camera on the smart viewer which enable six-degrees of freedom (6DoF) head tracking and hand tracking with gesture recognition.

The company said in a blog post that the reference design enables a wireless split processing architecture to distribute computing workloads between the smartphone and the AR glass.

It offers Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth connectivity which allow users to receive the fastest commercially available speeds and increased range.

“FastConnect XR Software Suite system allows better control and preferential channel access for XR traffic to improve M2R2P (motion-to-render-to-photon) latency, reduce jitter, and avoid unwanted interference,” said the company.

It also includes purpose-built power modes for low power operation, without impacting latency performance for longer, sustained XR experiences.