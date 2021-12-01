Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset For Mobile Platform Launched

Qualcomm has introduced its latest premium 5G mobile platform — Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — to transform the next generation of flagship devices.

The new Qualcomm chipset, equipped with cutting-edge 5G, AI, gaming, camera, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies, will be adopted by global OEMs and brands, with commercial devices expected by the end of 2021.

“As the world’s most advanced mobile platform, Snapdragon is synonymous with premium Android experiences and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 sets the standard for the next generation of flagship mobile devices,” Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of mobile, compute and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“It delivers connectivity, photography, AI, gaming, sound and security experiences never before available in a smartphone,” Katouzian added.

Equipped with the 4th gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, the new Snapdragon 8 is the most advanced 5G mobile platform and the world’s first 5G modem-RF solution to reach 10 Gigabit download speeds.

Snapdragon 8 features the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System supporting the fastest Wi-Fi speeds available — up to 3.6 Gbps — over Wi-Fi 6 and 6E to ensure games and apps perform smoothly, even with multiple devices on one network.

This new premium mobile platform takes smartphone photography beyond pro, the company said.

Snapdragon Sight Technology includes the first commercial 18-bit mobile ISP, capturing over 4000x more camera data than its predecessor for extreme dynamic range, colour and sharpness at staggering speeds up to 3.2 gigapixels per second.

This is also the first 8K HDR video capture in a mobile platform and it’s capable of capturing in the premium HDR10+ format that’s loaded with over a billion shades of colour.

With over 50 Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, Snapdragon 8 delivers ultra-smooth responsiveness, colour-rich HDR scenes at the highest visual quality and desktop-level capabilities that are mobile-firsts.

The new Qualcomm Adreno GPU provides a 30 per cent boost in graphics rendering capabilities and 25 per cent improvement in power savings compared to the previous generation to unlock a new generation of mobile GPUs.

The platform delivers Adreno Frame Motion Engine to can generate twice as many frames while maintaining the same power consumption.

Users can experience a new class of crisp, crystal-clear voice and music with integrated Bluetooth 5.2 and Snapdragon Sound Technology, now featuring Qualcomm aptX Lossless Technology for CD-quality lossless wireless audio.