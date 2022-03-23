Nothing Phone 1 Coming In Summer 2022, Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon Chip

The awkwardly named Nothing smartphone will be launched within the next few months in summer 2022, says London-based consumer tech company Nothing. Dubbed Nothing phone (1) and powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile processor, it will run on Nothing OS.

This will be the second Nothing device to hit the market after the company rolled out its Nothing earbuds called ear (1) in 2021. They obviously haven’t lost their love for gimmicky product names. There’s not enough to go around in terms of the upcoming phone’s key specifications or price. All we know for certain is that it’ll have the Nothing OS Android skin.

“The smartphone market has been dominated by the same players and that’s led to unimaginative, bland design across the board. We are excited to bring a new phone to the market and to transform what people expect from a consumer tech company,” Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India, told IANS.

“Nothing is more than just another phone manufacturer, we are creating an ecosystem of open and seamlessly connected products and services that will bring artistry and passion back to the industry. The leading smartphone players are doing a disservice to the consumer experience with a race towards specifications and uninspiring designs,” he added.

A first preview of Nothing OS will be available via its launcher that will be up for download on select smartphones starting in April next month. Apart from hints that it might be translucent in places, nothing more (pardon the pun) about the Nothing Phone 1 was revealed at the recent live event presided over by Carl Pei, Nothing CEO and co-founder.

“Having raised $144 million, built a team of over 300 people and secured support from trusted partners like Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, we are ready for the phone (1) to mark the start of change for the sleepy smartphone market,” noted Pei. “We are also doing a new $10m round of community investment so that our supporters get the chance to be part of our journey going head to head against the giants of the industry.”

