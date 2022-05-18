Netflix Previewing Movies, TV shows In Advance For Subscriber Feedback

Search
netflix-logoNetflix has been reportedly quietly screening movies, TV shows months in advance for subscriber feedback, media report says.

According to Variety, the platform has been getting member feedback on original content — ahead of its public release — for about a year.

Since May 2021, the streamer has been reaching out to small groups of subscribers with a proposition.

The company is inviting them to participate in a panel to provide feedback on Netflix’s upcoming movies and TV shows before they’re released publicly.

“We at Netflix are building a community of members to view and give feedback on upcoming movies and series, and we would like to know if you are interested in being a part of it,” as per a recent email sent to a group of subscribers, a copy of which was obtained by Variety.

“It is simple, but an incredibly important part of creating best-in-class content for you and Netflix members all around the world,” it added.

Netflix confirmed that it has been running the subscriber-feedback panels, which have taken place only in the US.

