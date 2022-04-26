Best Minecraft Castle Ideas [And, How To Build Them]

If you want to build the perfect Minecraft castle, you’ve come to the right place.

The best part about Minecraft is that it’s a never-ending platform that keeps coming up with new ways to hook you.

If you’re a fan of the Survival mode, you already know how to create a shelter base to stay away from monsters during the night.

But now that you’re a master at creating such houses, why not try your hand at crafting some awesome Minecraft castles?

In the list of Minecraft castles, you’ll find a wide variety of different castles and all the necessary resources that you need to build them.

Our roster includes everything from a Middle Ages castle to an island fortress to a steampunk castle to a flying castle city.

We’ve also included videos of these Minecraft structures to give you an idea of how to go about constructing them.

So without wasting any more time, here are the best Minecraft castle ideas for you to try out.

How To Build A Minecraft Castle

Before you start creating your own castles with this Minecraft castle ideas list, you should really watch this little video tutorial by Stevler.

It explains in detail how creating a complex Minecraft castle may look difficult but is pretty simple if you go about it in the best manner possible.

The video tutorial has Steveler crafting a Medieval Minecraft castle with some really interesting design choices that include towers, bridges, a stone keep, rooms, windows, different levels, and more.

Simple Minecraft Castle

If you’re starting out, this simple Minecraft castle by YouTuber Gorillo is a pretty easy yet awesome option. The video tutorial features the detailed process for erecting this structure block by block.

Not only is it great for staying safe during the night, but it’s also visually stunning, which makes it a delight to create.

This easy Minecraft castle build features a combination of stone bricks and wood that gives it a distinct look. And as a perfect cherry on top, it even has a hoisted flag.

Minecraft Small Castle

If you’re looking for something smaller that you can make with fewer resources in the game’s Survival mode, go for this small castle by Balzy.

The small castle can be built mostly with stone and cobblestone blocks, though it also needs a good amount of spruce blocks.

This small Minecraft castle has a medieval look to it and the colorful banners on its walls enhance the appearance even more.

Mini Medieval Minecraft Castle

This one’s another easy-to-make Minecraft castle that’s only three layers high. It still comes with two towers and a few little rooms.

Created by user CrystallineWolf, you can find the Minecraft castle blueprints on Grabcraft. You can make it with just about 1700 blocks of various kinds.

Once you get hold of how to make this Minecraft castle in Creative mode, you can try it in survival mode for an added challenge.

Victorian Castle

This one’s quite a complex build so you would need some experience under your belt before starting off on it.

Axianerve explains in a series of videos how to intricately craft this structure.

It needs you to gather a host of different materials and invest quite some time to build it in a proper manner.

Once you’ll be done with constructing the entire castle though, you will be pretty pleased with your achievement.

The Minecraft castle or Minecraft house – whatever you may call it – is extremely alluring from the outside as well as the inside.

Feudal Japanese Osaka Castle

The city of Osaka in Japan is home to one of the country’s most beautiful tourist structures – the Osaka castle.

Built in the sixteenth century, this eight-story castle is surrounded by a series of moats and defensive fortifications.

There’s no surprise then that someone has recreated the Japanese castle in Minecraft.

The beautiful step-by-step instructions in the video by Cortezerino will help you create a Minecraft castle that’s extremely similar to the actual site.

Be aware that this one too will ask for long hours of work from you.

Feudal Japanese Tower Castle

Here’s another Japanese castle you can make in Minecraft.

The brown and grey colored tower is fairly simple to craft if you use the castle blueprints and other details mentioned by _Zal_ on Grabcraft.

It’s got four levels and spacious interiors that provide you with ample space to hide from the monsters during the night.

And the fact that it boasts feudal Japanese architecture lends it spectacular aesthetics.

Dracula’s Castle

If you’re looking for a castle that’s got a perfect gothic feel to it, look no further than this Dracula castle carved out by TrixyBlox.

It’s an insane creation that will really test your patience. However, the end result makes it well worth all your best efforts.

The castle has a mysterious feel to it that’s enhanced by the intricate lighting present around it.

Not to mention it’s extremely large; so there’s plenty of space for you to wander around the inside.

Disney Castle

For anyone who has watched Disney movies during their childhood days, the Disney castle holds special memories.

The iconic shape of this castle, together with the star that shines above it is synonymous with great memories of watching some of the most moving animated films.

You’d be pleased to know that there’s a way you can recreate this castle in Minecraft.

The video tutorial by SmallishBeans is your ticket to making this castle a reality in the game.

The Disney castle, which also happens to be the logo of The Walt Disney Company, is usually called the Cinderella Castle, as it was first featured in the said film.

It was preceded by the Sleeping Beauty castle that was shown at the start of Disney films until the 1970s.

Since 2006, we’ve been seeing a combination of both these castles and that’s the version you get to make in this Minecraft build.

Arendelle Castle

If Disney’s official castle doesn’t do it for you, you can consider another castle featured in the film Frozen.

The home of Anna and Elsa is one more among these Minecraft castle ideas we’re presenting to you today.

It’s a perfect winter-themed structure that looks absolutely gorgeous from all angles. This is another option on our list that’s made by TrixyBlox.

The east side of the Arendelle castle is where the main gates are located below a clock. In between two smaller doors, one on each side, these gates are connected via a bridge.

The castle doors are directly across from these gates and to the left and right of the gates are towers. This build also takes into account the rich interiors of the Arendelle castle.

Hogwarts Castle

This is another iconic castle that holds a special place in the hearts of those who’ve watched and loved the Harry Potter films while growing up.

If you’re one of them, Planet Dragonod has a 31-episode video series on YouTube that gives step-by-step instructions on how to erect this castle.

In case you’re wondering why so many episodes are needed, just take a look at the amount of perfect detailing that has gone into this build.

If you’re overwhelmed by the sheer largeness of the build, do make sure to download the blueprints from the video description that will help make things easier for you.

This castle also includes the Quidditch ground that’s adjacent to it. The Hogwarts castle looks absolutely magnificent once built inside Minecraft.

Dover Castle

You’re a history buff and want to recreate a real castle inside Minecraft? Here’s a beautiful structure you’d want to try out.

The original medieval castle present in Kent, England, dates back to the eleventh century and has major historical significance.

It’s counted among the largest castles in England, which means you’re going to have to spend quite some time building this one.

This Minecraft castle carved by The Yogscast has been done in partnership with the charity, English Heritage.

Island Fortress

Feel like enjoying some alone time on an island? The Island fortress by BigTonyMC is just the right style for you.

He explains the process in just two videos and leaves it up to you to create an island fortress for yourself.

This castle also comes with a dock that’s placed along the coast for housing the several boats that you can use to explore new lands.

When you’re out and about though, don’t forget to keep a map with you just so you don’t lose track of where your big island fortress is.

Gothic Castle

A truly mesmerizing creation by Geet Builds, this gothic castle has a high amount of detail in it. It seems like it has been plucked straight out of a real kingdom of the past.

It features a throne room on the inside and uses grand statues originally designed by Trixy Blox to line up the path approaching the castle.

Nether Castle

Constructing a castle in the Nether may sound like an outrageous idea but that’s what makes it so much fun.

So grab some Obsidian blocks, build a portal and go ahead and construct this massive castle in the Nether.

The timelapse video above showcases the exact steps taken by Shannooty to build his version.

It’s scary and grand in equal parts and gives you a nice fortress for shielding yourself from the dangers that lurk around in the Nether.

Flying Castle City

Another one among these Minecraft castle ideas is the flying castle city by Geet Builds – it is a thing of wonder. But beware! Building it is not a task for the light-hearted; it would require hours and hours of dedicated effort in order to create such a thing.

You will need some practice in building other small floating structures before you start out with this one.

Once you get that out of the way, creating this flying castle city will be a tad easier.

Steampunk Castle

The steampunk style has a different charm to it that’s hard to ignore once you’ve looked at it.

If you’re in love with it as we are, you’ll definitely find this castle worth building.

DivineMedicus crafts this beautiful castle with utmost finesse and the final result is nothing short of amazing.

The steampunk charm is not just visible in its grand exteriors, but also throughout its interiors.

Lake Castle

Here’s one more structure that lets you take things offshore if you like living on the water.

The lake castle by daxar123_builds lets you create a relaxing and intimidating fortress directly on a lake.

It has quite a tricky layout but with a little hard work, you’ll surely be able to create this one.

More importantly, the resources you’ll need to build the lake castle are fairly basic, which means you can even try creating it in Survival Mode.

Medieval Castle

YouTuber Stevler spent two weeks perfecting this magnificent Minecraft medieval castle in Minecraft.

This Minecraft medieval castle has been granted a main structure, a wizard tower, two defensive towers, a building for housing the soldiers, a warehouse, a corral for horses, and the walls of the fortress.

This medieval castle has been made of materials that are easy to find and can be a great way to start sharpening your castle-crafting skills after you’ve got hold of the basic stuff.

Diorite Castle

Most people don’t like constructing their bases with Diorite because it’s easier to use stone or wood.

But you should definitely give Diorite a try seeing how beautiful a castle made from it looks.

Watch this 3-part tutorial by Stevler to find out how you can create the ultimate Diorite castle in Minecraft.

Lord’s Castle

Erecting a castle fit for a lord is no mean feat in real life. However, building one in Minecraft is fairly simple.

Go ahead and check out this detailed, step-by-step tutorial by LionCheater to learn how you can build a Lord’s castle in Minecraft.

It’s got several gates, apart from the main castle gate. And there are even fortifications and cool interiors.

But once you’ve got the exteriors done, you can indeed experiment with the interiors as you wish.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Make a Castle In Minecraft?

To make a castle in Minecraft, you can choose any of the tutorials mentioned above. But to put it simply, the creation process can be divided into six main parts. The first is to create as many towers as you want and the second is to erect the walls.

You can then focus on the interiors and the top floor before moving on to decorating the rooms. Once all these five steps are done, the final step is to give the finishing touches to the exterior.

Are There Any Minecraft Seeds With Castles?

Yes indeed! There are plenty of seeds containing fan-made Minecraft castles that you can enter.

All you need to do to access them is enter the appropriate number in your Minecraft account while playing in Creative Mode and install the map that comes with each seed.

You can find plenty of such seeds online to revel in a different Minecraft world than yours.

How Do You Spawn A Castle In Minecraft?

Spawning a castle is a possibility if you possess the Command block. Do take note that it cannot be used in Survival mode.

A command block can execute commands only when activated by Redstone power.

There are two levels of permissions set to the block so it can be used to allow a command by players who can’t use that command in general.

Wrapping Up

We hope these are enough Minecraft castle ideas to keep you busy for months to come. Remember, some of these castles are extremely complex to build and it can get overwhelming for you if you start out with them. So choose some easier ones to get into the groove before you get to the real deal and make a grand castle in your Minecraft world.