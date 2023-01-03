Search
HomeHardwareMediaTek Unveils Genio 700 Chipset For IoT Devices

MediaTek Unveils Genio 700 Chipset For IoT Devices

Bhavesh Shah
MediaTek genio 700
Image: MediaTek

Chip-maker MediaTek has announced its latest chipset, the octa-core Genio 700, designed with smart home, smart retail, and industrial IoT products in mind.

The chipset comes with support for FHD60+4K60 display, as well as an ISP (Image Signal Processor) for better images, and it will be commercially available starting in Q2 2023, said the company.

“With a focus on industrial and smart home products, the Genio 700 is a perfect natural addition to the lineup to ensure we can provide the widest range of support possible to our customers,” Richard Lu, Vice President of MediaTek IoT Business Unit said in a statement.

- Advertisements -

With a focus on power efficiency, the MediaTek Genio 700 is a 6nm IoT (Internet of Things) chipset that boasts two ARM A78 cores running at 2.2GHz.

Moreover, the chipset allows designers to customize products using Yocto Linux, Ubuntu, and Android.

With this support, customers can easily develop their own products with a minimal amount of effort, regardless of application type, according to the company.

- Advertisements -

In additional features, it supports high-speed interfaces and dual display.

The new chipset will be featured as part of a demo at MediaTek’s booth at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

- Advertisements -

RELATED ARTICLES

Hardware

Samsung PM9C1a SSD Featuring 7th-Gen V-NAND Technology Unveiled

Hardware

13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS Desktop Processor With 6GHz Clock Speeds Unveiled

Hardware

Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors Featuring Better Performance Unveiled

Hardware

How To Choose A Monitor For A POS System

Hardware

Intel Showcases 13th Gen Mobile Processors, 24-Core Laptop CPU: CES 2023

Hardware

Nvidia To Market ‘Unlaunched’ RTX 4080 12GB Graphics Card As ‘RTX 4070 Ti’: Rumor

Previous article
Nvidia To Market ‘Unlaunched’ RTX 4080 12GB Graphics Card As ‘RTX 4070 Ti’: Rumor
Next article
Intel Showcases 13th Gen Mobile Processors, 24-Core Laptop CPU: CES 2023

LATEST

© TechShout.com 2022