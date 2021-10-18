Leveraging The New Human Resources Definition For Better Cybersecurity Awareness

All along, human resources (HR) has focused on the staff, tools, and services you need to manage employees within your organization while operating from a physical workspace, however, things have dramatically changed. We are now seeing more of the hybrid model, which is a mixture of working both from the comfort of your home and coming to the office.

Due to the new norm, businesses operate some bit of the physical workspace, a bit of work from home, and with an unprecedented digital transformation drive. In the face of all these, E-crimes are on the rise, and cybersecurity issues have come to the front burner.

75% of CIOs of 100 Fortune 500 believe that the rate of transformation businesses are going through still renders cybersecurity the second most important thing to prioritize in their budgets for 2021. This to a large extent shows that you must refocus your human resources efforts, and there must be a new human resources definition.

The new human resources definition

The time has definitely come for a new human resources definition. What you need now is HR that must focus on several growing priorities, with cybersecurity as the core.

HR in 2021 and beyond must become a mechanism for improving the overall lifestyle and knowledge base of employees. While you need to focus on cybersecurity, you must not forget the essential ingredients such as employee benefits, training for digital transformation, and improving the overall welfare of your employees that will make them more adept at tackling the menace of cybercrimes.

Why do you need to train employees for digital transformation?

The essence of embarking on digital transformation is to add more value to the customer experience. You, therefore, need to integrate new tools and apps to improve operational efficiency and increase collaboration among employees.

This becomes imperative since you may be operating the hybrid model. Integrating new tools and apps will ultimately improve your relevance in the market, but it may be tasking on the employees.

Stress and frustrations that may come up due to the lack of adequate training and retraining will lead to mistakes that cybercriminals can latch on to gain access into your networks.

The new human resources definition must take into cognizance how the usability and efficiency of digital tools do not negatively impact the digital employee experience and the general employee experience at large. This can be affected by providing ample software onboarding and digital support tools to ease the stress and frustrations.

When the work lives of your employees are made easier, you won’t have many mistakes and there won’t be many cases of vulnerabilities and entry points created out of sheer negligence. The new human resources definition must focus on how to make employees succeed.

For instance, ransomware, a kind of malware where threat actors encrypt the target’s data, saw a big upshoot in the first quarter of 2021, with a particular record-breaking ransomware demand that was reported to amount to $50 million. The new human resources definition must focus on preparing employees for a prevention-first mindset and not the reactive legacy solutions that focus on cleaning up the mess threat actors leave behind after a breach has occurred.

Focusing on employees’ well-being

Your new human resources definition must emphasize an employee-first approach. If your employees understand from the onset that you will safeguard their well-being, a lot of distractions they usually have will be removed, and they will concentrate more.

A happy employee will go to great lengths to ensure no harm befalls your organization. You can do this by enshrining a culture of empowerment, ensuring they advance their careers, enhancing growth opportunities, and prioritizing belongingness.

The fact that you may not be operating from a physical workspace does not mean that you cannot reach out to your employees to check on their well-being. The stress and frustrations that the change in work culture has brought about, can lead to a mental breakdown.

You can always use the opportunities created by collaboration platforms to have virtual checkups on your employees. An employee that has mental issues must make mistakes that threat actors can capitalize upon.

As an employer, whatever you do along these lines will certainly make a great difference. Employees that are under sustained high stress run the risks of depression and mental disorder.

These can greatly impact the lives of employees who daily face cyber threats. While there is a push for greater automation in cybersecurity, a lot of tasks they carry out are still labor-intensive.

The new human resources definition must look at ways of eliminating mental breakdown to forestall mistakes. Even where you can shift the tasks to some other employees that may not have any problem, it does not totally remove the chances of making mistakes since such employees may have too much to cope with.

Threat actors are no longer going for just credit card details alone, they now attack larger sensitive infrastructures such as systems governing power grids.

Continuous security validation

The attack surface has become larger; more people have to use different apps and tools to ensure the success of the hybrid work model. It has, therefore, become more difficult to secure your networks.

However, by deploying continuous security validation, you are relatively safer. The new human resources definition must realize the importance of data to the organization and ensure that employees understand this as well.

Employees must be made to understand the need to do frequent testing and validation, to increase the organization’s cyber resiliency. This allows you to gain veritable insight into what can happen during an attack and how to counter it.

Employee retention

While nobody advises that you must retain employees even when they are not adding value to the company, when employees are assured of their continuous roles in the company, they tend to be more loyal and more caring.

Employees who are not measuring up can be trained for improvement. It also does a lot of good if employees know the exact roles they are expected to play. You must not leave them to their whims, as this will constitute confusion and increase vulnerability. Management must give the HR staff the free hand to embark on employees’ empowerment.

It’s only by doing this that retention is ensured, and the attendant cyber threats to the business are eliminated.