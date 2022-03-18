KonoSuba Season 3 Confirmed: Release Date, Plot & Everything Else

Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o has left many fans of the successful comedy series wondering about the Konosuba season 3 release date. After all, it’s been nearly 5 years since season 2 was launched. But is there going to be a KonoSuba season 3 at all? If confirmed, what is its status? Let’s dig into all the latest news surrounding it.

About Konosuba

For those who are new to the show, Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!, commonly abbreviated as Konosuba, is a satirical take on the popular Isekai genre of anime shows. It works on the fairly popular theme of the protagonist being transported to a parallel world, in some form or the other.

Konosuba makes fun of the fact that the current anime industry is filled with stories of faceless, overpowered protagonists flung into fantasy worlds. Kazuma, an unlikely hero, brings a well-needed reality check to the scores of convenient Isekai storylines being released every day. You do need to be somewhat familiar with the genre in order to get the humor. Konosuba takes the common approach to building a protagonist and flips it upside down. Meet Kazuma, the titular protagonist of the show whose greatest strength is being the straight man to his party’s misadventures. He is joined by the useless goddess Aqua, Megumin and Darkness.

Megumin is a pretentious brat who can use an overpowered spell once before collapsing of exhaustion, and Darkness is a masochistic paladin who can’t manage to hit anything with her sword. The main story follows the derpy quadruple going on adventures and fighting the Devil King’s army along the way to gain glory and reward money.

Origin & Adaptations

KonoSuba is a comedy web novel series by Natsume Akatsuki (also known by his username, Jitakukeibihei) which ran from December 2012 to October 2013, with 6 volumes having been released during this time. It was adapted as a light novel series and published by Kadokawa Shoten between 2013 and 2020, with illustrations by Kurone Mishima.

A manga adaptation of the series was printed by Fujimi Shobo, with illustrations by Masahito Watari and Joseph Yokobori. The light novel series ended its run with 17 volumes, while the manga had 14 volumes as of late 2021. The anime series was directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, produced by Rie Ogura, and brought to life by the animation studio Studio Deen. Two seasons of the show have been aired, with the first season of the anime adaptation having been broadcasted in 2016, followed by the next season in 2017.

What Is The Plot Of Konosuba Season 3?

The first and the second season of the anime covered volumes 1 to 4 of the light novel. The movie covered the fifth volume. Assuming that the creators will follow the chronology of the light novel, we can expect the 6th and 7th volumes of the light novel to be covered in the third season of the anime series.

Before we begin, you should scroll down to the launch date news if you don’t want to read any spoilers for Konosuba season 3. Kazuma lives comfortably with the money he made from investment opportunities and attracts the attention of the princess of the kingdom. Princess Iris requests Kazuma to help catch Chris the thief. The latter has been accused of stealing from the empire’s wealth.

Kazuma is exiled in disgrace after his defeat in a battle against the Demon King’s army. This has separated him from the rest of his dysfunctional party. The story revolves around Kazuma trying to clear his name while uncovering a deeper conspiracy related to the royal family. The seventh volume of the light novel starts with Darkness leaving to marry a lord, causing the gang to disband.

Season 3 Release Date

On July 18 of 2021, the official Konosuba Twitter page announced that a production decision for new anime project has been reached. There is heavy speculation that this alludes to the Konosuba season 3 launch. Part of the translated tweet basically said, “New animation announcement visual released! Please look forward to the follow-up report.”

One thing which is certain is that team is working on fresh content for the anime. Though it is difficult to predict exactly when Konosuba season 3 will be out, it is fair to estimate that 2022 will be the year we get to see the third season for the show. We’re anticipating a summer or fall release, given that it’s been almost 5 years since the last season dropped.

List of Episodes

Season 1

This Self-Proclaimed Goddess and Reincarnation in Another World! | Kono Jisho Megami to Isekai Tensei o! An Explosion For This Chuunibyo! | Kono Chunibyo no Bakuen o! A Panty Treasure in the Right Hand! | Kono Migite ni Otakata (Pantsu) o! Explosion Magic for This Formidable Enemy! | Kono Kyoteki ni Bakuretsu Maho o! A Price for This Magic Sword! | Kono Maken ni Onedan o! A Conclusion to This Worthless Fight! | Kono Rokudemonai Tatakai no Ketchaku o! A Second Death in This Freezing Season! | Kono Kogoeso na Kisetsu ni Nidome no Shi o! When We Can’t Make It Through Winter! | Kono Fuyu o Kosenai Ore-tachi ni Ai no Te o! God’s Blessing on This Wonderful Shop! | Kono Subarashii Mise ni Shukufuku o! A Final Flame for This Over-The-To Fortress! | Kono Rifujin na Yosai ni Shuen o!

Season 2

Give Me Deliverance from This Judicial Injustice! | Kono Futon a Saiban ni Kyuen o! A Friend for This Crimson Demon Girl! | Kono Komano Musume ni Yujin o! Peace for the Master of This Labyrinth! | Kono Meikyu no Aruji ni Yasuragi o! A Betrothed from This Noble Daughter! | Kono Kizoku no Reijo ni Ryoen o! Servitude for This Masked Knight! | Kono Kamen no Kishi no Reizoku o! Goodbye to This Irritating Living World! | Kono Wazurawashi Gaikai ni Sayonara o! An Invitation for This Knucklehead! | Kono Futebuteshi Namakura ni Shotai o! Sightseeing in This Pitiful City! | Kono Itaitashi Machi ni Kanko o! A Goddess for This Corrupt Hot Springs Town! | Kono Fujo na Onsengai ni Megami o! God’s Blessing on This Wonderful Party! | Kono Subarashii Nakama-tachi ni Shukufuku o!

KonoSuba Season 1 and 2 Plot

Konosuba, also known as God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World, is a satirical adventure anime that narrates the story of Kazuma Satou who is transported to a parallel world after a humiliating accident which causes his untimely death.

From the first episode itself, anime fans be slightly surprised by the direction the story appears to be taking. Rather than following a long, intricate plot line based on world-building and lore, KonoSuba, makes comedy sequences out of many clichéd fantasy story settings. After the accident, Kazuma finds himself in front of a beautiful goddess, who explains to him that he has three options — go to Heaven and do nothing much apart from making small talk for eternity with the other souls, be reborn as a baby with none of his current memories or go to another world to finish off the Demon King who is causing endless war.



Kazuma accepts the third offer. The goddess who introduced herself as Aqua also tells him that he can have any one thing he wishes to take with him to this parallel world. While our hero is trying to work out what he wants to carry along with him, Aqua taunts him and tries to rush him in a dismissive manner.

To her dismay, the seriously irked Kazuma requests that the goddess be the object that accompanies him on his quest. The reality of the new world quickly hits our unlikely duo. The aches of poverty knock on their doors and for a while, they make do by working as laborers. After realizing that they can go adventuring instead, Kazuma and Aqua register themselves as adventurers and try taking on quests.

After nearly meeting a horrible end, Kazuma decides to hire more hands. First comes Megumin, a master wizard from the Crimson Magic Clan. In spite of being capable of versatile, high-level magic, she is smitten by explosion magic. Megumin pours all her heart, soul and mana into making the largest explosion her talent can summon every chance she gets even though she can’t physically handle it.

The last to join Kazuma’s party is Darkness, or Dustiness Ford Lalatina, a crusader with masochist tendencies and a terrible aim with her sword. Not only can she take a lot of physical punishment, she actually enjoys it. Rather than following a storyline with a clear motivation advancing the story, Kazuma has more base reasons for his actions. The comedy of this show relies on our hero’s interactions with the oddities that surround him. Most of the problems Kazuma faces are his own doing or those of his party members’. For example, the tense situation with Verdia, a general of the demon lord, could have been easily avoided if Megumin has stopped using Verdia’s castle to practice explosion magic.

Then there’s the other time Kazuma accepts the quest to exorcise a mansion which was being haunted. It was later revealed that the reason for the haunting was Aqua’s exorcism of a nearby graveyard. Nonetheless, most of the unfortunate situations Kazuma and his dysfunctional party find themselves in are due to their own hilarious follies.

The first season of the anime ends with the arrival of the magical mobile fortress called the Destroyer. Our heroes ready themselves to face the calamity. Darkness reveals to Kazuma her full name and that she is the daughter of the local lord. With the help of Wiz, a demon lord general who defects and becomes friends with the group, Kazuma and his party bring down the Destroyer.

Unfortunately, a self-destruct sequence was accidentally set off during this process and the Destroyer which was teleported elsewhere damages the nobleman Alderp’s property. The second season of the show picks up where the first season left off. Kazuma is under trial for treason and his team members try to advocate for him. Though for the most part Megumin and Aqua do more damage than good, Kazuma is able to prove his innocence. Yet Darkness is forced into an arranged marriage with the nobleman’s son as part of the negotiations. Darkness, who was expecting the nobleman’s son to be a pervert, is disappointed to find that her would-be groom is a kind man.

She asks Kazuma and Aqua to help her break the engagement. Kazuma eyeing the opportunity to finally be rid of Darkness to make space for a more useful party member, tries to have the marriage go through. This however blows up in his face and Darkness returns to the gang.

In the second half of season 2, Kazuma and company visit the town of Arcanretia. It is known for its healing hot springs and also for being the hub for Aqua’s religious cult. While the gang is harassed by cultists looking for recruits, Aqua discovers that someone is tampering with the water of the hot springs.

After a failed attempt to rally Arcanretia into action, Aqua is suspected to be an agent of the Demon Lord and the townsfolk start a witch-hunt to capture her. Buy the goddess remains committed to her quest, and makes her way towards the source of the hot springs. Her intuition turns to be true. Hans, another general of the demon king, was indeed poisoning the hot springs. After an epic battle and Kazuma bravely gambling his life on the chance that Aqua might be able to revive him after he’s eaten, the gang defeats Hans. Kazuma is resurrected and the party makes their way back home.

Konosuba has a unique way of presenting its characters. It distinguishes its protagonists from other anime heros by their perceived flaws. Kazuma is hilariously weak, and someone you might typically describe as a wimp. Aqua, who is arguably the strongest character in the show, is an airhead. Darkness is a closet pervert.

The show vindicates many of the villains who would generally be dealt a more mortal form of justice. Both Vanir and Wiz (demon king’s generals who defected) end up managing a shop jointly after the former manages to survive Megumin’s attack. Vanir even ends up in a partnership with Kazuma to sell goods from the modern world in the magical realm.

Who Are The Characters In Konosuba?

Kazuma Satou – A shut-in high schooler who dies and is transported to a fantasy world. Kazuma is voiced by Fukushima Jun in Japanese, and by Arnie Pantoja in the English dub.

Aqua – A goddess forced to be transported along with Kazuma. Aqua is voiced by Sora Amamiya in Japanese, and by Faye Mata in the English dub.

Megumin – A Crimson Demon mage and one of Kazuma’s party members. Megumin is voiced by Rie Takahashi in Japanese, and by Erica Mendez in English.

Darkness – Darkness is a Paladin and the fourth member of Kazuma’s party. She is voiced by Ai Kayano in Japanese, and by Christina Valenzuela in the English dub.

Wiz – She is an Undead Lich, formerly in service to the Devil King. She owns a magic shop in the city Kazuma calls his base. Wiz is voiced by Yui Horie in Japanese, and by Brianna Knickerbocker in English.

Eris – She is Aqua’s colleague and one of the goddesses who Kazuma meets. The character is voiced by Ayaka Suwa in Japanese, and by Kira Buckland in the English dub.

Vanir – Ex-general of the Demon King. After facing defeat at the hands of Kazuma’s party, he sets up shop along with Wiz. Masakazu Nishida is the voice actor for Vanir in Japanese, while he is voiced by Robbie Daymond in the English dub.

Is Konosuba Ending With The Third Season?

Keeping in mind the light novels, Konosuba is far from over. Out of the 17 volumes of the light novel, only four volumes have been covered by the first two seasons of the anime and the fifth volume was covered by the 2019 Konosuba movie titled God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson. Konosuba season 3 might be a direction continuation and span volumes 5 and 6 of the novel. Two OVAs called God’s Blessings on This Wonderful Choker! and God’s Blessings on This Wonderful Work Of Art! are also available for viewing. The ample source material and the popularity of the show will definitely keep the anime running for many years. So no, it is not ending any time soon. Hopefully, the third season is on its way already.

Where To Watch Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!

While you await the new season, you can watch the first two seasons of Konosuba on Netflix, Crunchyroll or HBO Max. Before signing up for any streaming subscription, please check for the availability of this anime in your region. Crunchyroll will definitely been streaming Konosuba season 3 whenever it comes out. We’re not sure which other OTP services will stream the new season.

Has A New Konosuba Trailer Been Released?

No, there is no trailer or official release date for the upcoming anime season as yet. We don’t know who will be joining the Konosuba cast as voice actors either.

Wrapping Up

KonoSuba is an absolute banger. Boasting of some of the best comedy sequences in anime, it is a must-watch show for anyone who wants to enjoy a light-hearted, silly caper that will have them rolling around on the floor.

Though the entire series is not as dependent on lore and the other nuances of a fantasy world as compared to other Isekai animes out there, Konosuba has a cast of unforgettable characters and plots, from the wacky to the outright foolish.

There aren’t enough shows like this out there, in our humble opinion. We’ll be sure to update this article when we hear more concrete information about the Konosuba season 3 release date.