Is Stardew Valley Cross-Platform In 2022? [Explained]

A lot of people are wondering ‘Is Stardew Valley cross-platform in 2022?’. Whether you’re taking a restful break from games where you’re always rushing to complete a mission or you’re a fan of classic farming games and want to tempt your friends to try it, co-op mode might sound like a nice option for the title to offer.



You probably already know you can play online multiplayer cooperatively with up to four friends, but maybe they don’t have the game on the same platform as you. That’s why we’re here. We’re gonna answer all your questions about Stardew Valley cross platform support after this quick overview (for new players) of the game.

What is Stardew Valley?

Essentially, Stardew Valley is a simulation game with role-playing gameplay. You are put into the shoes of someone who has just inherited a plot of land from their deceased grandfather in a small and quaint town. You leave your job and go to that town with the intention of running the farm, but with no prior experience of farming.

You must now go to work tending to the land, taking care of the animals and performing other activities like fishing, mining, cooking, crafting, and more that are needed to be completed on the farm as well as to earn revenue from other sources. In the multiplayer mode of the game, you can also call upon your friends to manage a farm together.

Is Stardew Valley cross platform in 2022?

Unfortunately, Stardew Valley is not cross-platform supported as of now, in 2022. This means a person who wants to play Stardew Valley on one platform cannot use the online multiplayer co-op mode to enjoy SDV with a friend on some other platform. The person on the other end should have the game on the same platform in order to play together. And there are slim hopes of it ever supporting cross play.

In fact, the developer himself had said in 2018 on Twitter, “Unfortunately, there will not be crossplay. Apparently, the technical barriers are very high. It’s still something I really want to add and I promise to look into it more closely, but first priority is getting the update out there.” Since then, there has been complete silence on the matter.

Is Stardew Valley cross play between:

Nintendo Switch and PC?

No, SDV cannot be played cooperatively by people playing on their PCs and those playing on their Nintendo Switch consoles. There is no cross play between these two platforms. And do not expect it to arrive in the future either since these two platforms are seldom supported by cross platform games.

Xbox and PC?

No, Stardew Valley multiplayer is not cross play supported between Xbox consoles and PC. No matter whether it’s an Xbox One or an Xbox Series X/S console, online play will not work in co-op mode with someone playing on a Windows PC.

PS4 and Xbox One?

No. The two platforms seldom have cross support; so it’s no surprise that SDV doesn’t allow it either.

PC and PS4/PS5?

If you have the game on a PC and you wish to play it with someone who owns it on a PS4 or a PS5, it won’t work. The two have to be on the same platform.

Switch and PS5?

No, there’s no support for cross-platform play between the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 5.

PS4 and PS5?

Yes, this is one combination where the game works flawlessly. That’s because, thanks to the PS5’s backwards compatibility, the game thinks it is the same PlayStation console. You are essentially playing the game’s PS4 version even if you’re playing it on the PS5.

Mobile and PC?

SDV is available on both iOS and Android, however, none of the two versions works with the PC version of the game in terms of cross platform compatibility.

Will SDV be cross platform in the future?

The maker of Stardew Valley Eric Barone has, unfortunately, said nothing about the possibility of cross platform multiplayer support being added to the game after his initial statement that we’ve mentioned above.

However, he has confirmed that new content will continue to be the introduced to the game.

This means there is a slight possibility that cross platform functionality may just get added to SDV in the future.

What are the benefits if Stardew Valley goes cross-platform?

This will genuinely benefit those who often like to play the co-op mode offered by the game. Right now, they are forced to either ask their friends to get the game on the same platform as them or match with random strangers on the Internet.

If Stardew Valley does end up getting cross platform capabilities in the future, all their woes will be solved. They will finally be able to play with their friends without worrying about what platform they are playing the game on.

Moreover, it will also allow you to have a single save across platforms. This means, if you leave off playing the game on the Switch, you will be able to pick it right back up from where you left it when you sign in on your PC.

Who created Stardew Valley?

SDV wasn’t developed in a studio, but rather in the home of one single person. His name is Eric Barone and he goes by the alias ConcernedApe. He graduated from the University of Washington Tacoma in 2011 with a degree in computer science.

The following year, he started development on what would become SDV. He was compelled to create the game because of his love for classic Harvest Moon games that he used to play as a child. SDV was hence everything that Barone wanted the Harvest Moon games to be.

Since there was no funding, he completed everything in his free time. This included creating characters, writing the dialogue, making the music, and animating every pixel within the game. Following a few years of the game’s release, he finally enlisted the services of another developer.

When was the game released?

Those who’ve been playing Stardew Valley since the start will know that it was released on PC via Steam in February 2016. Barone’s work wasn’t over of course, for soon began the process of taking feedback to patch bugs and provide enhanced functionality. Newer features were added in the following months, while ports to different platforms also started arriving.

Mac and Linux versions of the game came out in July of the same year, while the PS4 version arrived in December. October 2017 was when the game made its much-awaited Switch debut. Sony’s handheld, the PlayStation Vita got it pretty late in May 2018. The same year saw the game making its way to iOS, while the following year welcomes its Android release.

Barone is currently working on other games as well. Out of them, at least two are set in the same universe as the said game, while another one titled Haunted Chocolatier is also supposedly in development.

When did SDV become so popular?

Stardew Valley had a strong community backing it since the start but the game hadn’t achieved the kind of mainstream popularity that it currently enjoys until the pandemic hit in 2020. People staying home who hadn’t heard of it before or hadn’t bothered to try it out, started sinking hours into the game.

It was regularly breaking its own Steam record in late 2020. And the game’s availability on so many platforms meant easy accessibility as well, which allowed it more popularity.

What makes the game so fun?

While playing the game, you will come into contact with several NPCs and can form engaging in relationships with them that can sometimes lead to marriage and your partner helping you out in running the farm.

The appeal of Stardew Valley rests in its simplistic nature that’s enhanced furthermore by its soothing music. It is also known for its graphics inspired by classic games. It’s played by many for the sheer relaxed entertainment it delivers, which is vastly different from what other games offer.

Wrapping up

We admit it, things seem bad for those holding onto hopes for Stardew Valley cross platform play. Nothing official on this matter has been spoken about by the developer for a very long time. There are several difficulties involved in such a job. Prime among them is the fact that it’s a time-consuming and resource-intensive process.

Additionally, it also requires large amounts of money to be put into the development. Another obstacle is that the barriers between Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo are still quite high. So for now, you just have to stay content with the single-player version of the game and invite friends on your platform of choice if you wish to play co-op with them.