Is Overcooked 2 Crossplay / Cross-Platform In 2023? [Explained]

If you’re wondering what the Overcooked 2 crossplay status is at the moment, you’ve come to the right place. This enjoyably chaotic couch co-op game occupies a warm place in the hearts of everyone who’s played it and that’s solely because of its online multiplayer mode.

Another reason why this game has proven itself to be so endearing is the simple nature of its objectives.

But that doesn’t mean it’s an easy game to master. As you gather, chop, and cook your way through its various stages, you realize there’s quite a bit of complexity involved here.

It’s hence an ideal game for multiplayer play and what’s wonderful is that up to four players can play together, either online or offline.

The kind of frenzy that arises from this addition makes it one of the finest multiplayer experiences out there—providing you enjoy cooperative simulation games.



Overcooked 2 arrived in 2018 as a sequel to its highly enjoyable predecessor, which was released in 2016.

The game is currently sold for a wide variety of platforms. Not only does it work on the PS4 and the Xbox One, but it’s also available on PC, Mac, and Linux.

That’s not all; Overcooked 2 works on the Nintendo Switch as well as the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. You can even play it on Amazon Luna, if you wish. And it was also playable on Google Stadia while the service was active.

But this kind of wide availability begs the question of whether it offers cross platform support or not. So let’s find out the answer to the frequently asked question, “Is Overcooked 2 cross platform?”

Is Overcooked 2 Cross Platform In 2023?

Yes, Overcooked 2 is indeed cross platform in nature. This means anyone who owns it can enjoy online play with their friends irrespective of the platform each of them are on. It’s great news for those who wish to invite friends and play with them online.

Team17 and Ghost Town Games Ltd. developed Overcooked 2 to be a completely cross platform offering. Some of the advantages that this gives gamers include:

There is ample flexibility in terms of who can join a game. A person with an Xbox Series X can ask a friend of theirs who owns a PC to join them, or a person with an Xbox One can ask their friend with a PS4 to join them, for example.



The presence of such a system leads to a large audience for the game, and this enables the developers to address feedback effectively.

A cross platform game means a huge increase in the number of players active at a given time and this leads to drastically faster matchmaking times, which is another boon for gamers.

Is Overcooked 2 Crossplay Between:

PC and PS4?

Yes, there is cross play support for Overcooked 2 for PC and PS4 players. Those who own it on either of the two platforms can play with each other.

Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S?

Yes, Overcooked 2 cross platform play is supported between the Nintendo Switch and the latest-gen Xbox. The two may be completely different platforms, but console players can definitely enjoy this game across both devices.

PC and Nintendo Switch?

Overcooked 2 cross platform support is indeed accessible across PC and the Switch. So, anyone who has purchased the game via Steam or the Epic Games Store can team up with or play against someone who owns it on the Nintendo Switch handheld console.

Xbox One and PS4/PS5?

Microsoft and Sony being big rivals, it’s rare to see a game that supports cross platform gameplay between their two consoles. But it’s great to see that Overcooked 2 cross platform play is accessible between the Xbox One and the PS4 or the PS5.

Xbox One and PC?

Xbox One and PC players can indeed play the game with each other, thanks to its cross platform nature.

PS4/PS5 and PC?

Yes, Ghost Town Games has made crossplay support a reality for Overcooked 2 between PlayStation consoles and those playing on Microsoft Windows PCs.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S?

Unsurprisingly, the game does support crossplay between the two Xbox consoles.

Frequently Asked Questions

On Which Platforms Is Overcooked! All You Can Eat Available?

In July 2020, Ghost Town Games came up with Overcooked! All You Can Eat, a combo package that includes both the games from the series and all the DLC that has been released for them.

Moreover, all the content has been beautifully remastered in 4K. Naturally then, legacy platforms cannot really handle it. This means you can only access the remastered edition on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

How To Play Cross Platform In Overcooked 2 (All You Can Eat)?

No matter what copy of Overcooked 2 you buy, it will always offer the ability to play with people on different platforms.

This means, whether you’re indulging in regular matchmaking or trying to play with your friends, you can do that across multiple platforms.

Does Overcooked 2 Offer Cross Save?

Cross save refers to the ability to carry your saved data across different hardware. Unfortunately, no such service is enabled for Overcooked 2 players. So whenever you switch to a new platform, you will have to start from scratch.

Is The Game Cross Generation?

Yes, Overcooked 2 is a cross generation game. This means anyone who is playing it on the new-gen Xbox can play it with a gamer playing it on the Xbox One, and vice versa. And the same goes for the PS5 and the PS4.

Does It Offer Cross Progression support?

No, there is no cross progression support in Overcooked 2. When you move on to playing the game on a different platform, your progress on the previous platform cannot be carried forward to the next one.

Does It Offer Split Screen Play?

There is no need for split screen play in Overcooked 2 since all the action in this multiplayer game happens on a single screen. Even if up to four players are taking advantage of couch co-op, everything takes place on a single screen.

Wrapping up

Overcooked 2 can be played in single-player mode. But a game like this is best enjoyed with your friends.

You can have them over and play with up to four controllers, or you can opt for online matches and play from the confines of your respective homes.

The Overcooked 2 crossplay system serves you very well through all kinds of multiplayer scenarios.

We wish all multiplayer games had this kind of flexibility, but it’s incredibly difficult to achieve for most games due to the way they are built.

If you’re thinking of getting into Overcooked 2 with your friends, you’re good to go since there’s no need for all of you to be on the same platform.

Happy (over) cooking!