Is Minecraft Cross-Platform? Yes, Here’s How To Crossplay

If the question ‘Is Minecraft cross platform in 2022?’ is on your mind, you’ve come to the right place. We’re going to answer it and explain everything related to Minecraft and its cross platform nature.

The game has a rich history that started way back in 2009 when a developmental release of it was made available by the original creator Markus “Notch” Persson. An alpha release followed in 2010 and that’s when Persson got together with a few others and formed Mojang.

This sandbox video game kept getting updated with new items, blocks, mobs, Minecraft dungeons, and other changes. After a long beta testing phase, The game’s full version was released in November 2011. It wasn’t just available for PC, but also for Android and iOS devices.

The different consoles got their releases soon, and people were able to enjoy the game on every other platform out there, including all the consoles, cloud gaming platforms, and even the Nintendo Switch.

Right now, Minecraft is the single best-selling video game of all time, having shipped more than 238 million copies worldwide. The game has become richer with content and has received several spin-off versions as well. In 2014, Mojang and the Minecraft intellectual property were both purchased by Microsoft for $2.5 billion.

How Is Minecraft Played?

Think of Minecraft as computerized legos. Players are dropped into a procedurally generated world made of blocks signifying all kinds of materials, electrical components, interactive pieces, and transportation sets.

This world follows a day and night cycle, and one full cycle lasts 20 real-time minutes. Players need to mine for blocks and arrange them in patterns to create shelters and other stuff.

If you want to play Minecraft, you should know that it involves two main modes – Creative and Survival. In Creative, you have complete freedom to build whatever you want as there is an unlimited supply of blocks at your disposal.

Free movement is also possible and enemy attacks do not end up harming you. This mode is hence used by people to showcase massive builds like 1:1 scale models of Asgard or even the Roman Empire.

As for Survival mode, it has you starting out with nothing. This means you will have to mine or craft while thinking about your life and hunger, and also dealing with a slew of monsters that are really dangerous during the night. To start with, you need to build a proper shelter in order to protect yourself from them.

Minecraft’s cross platform multiplayer mode allows various players to communicate with each other in the same world. They can collaborate with each other, hold PvP matches, test out mods, and much more.

Is Minecraft Cross Platform In 2022?

Yes indeed, Minecraft is among the few games out there that you can play cross platform. It can be played on a number of platforms and those from different platforms can enter the world notwithstanding where it being hosted.

This means you don’t need to get the game on a particular platform just because your friend has it on that platform. The only catch is that just the Minecraft Bedrock Edition is cross platform between systems of different form factors. So remember to purchase the same version instead of the Java version.

Is Minecraft Cross-Gen?

Minecraft was released in 2011, which was the era of the PS3 and the Xbox One. Those versions do not provide cross gen support for the PS4 and the Xbox One.

However, the PS4 and the Xbox One console versions of the game can definitely be played on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S, respectively.

That’s because both the new-gen consoles offer backwards compatibility. So it can definitely be said that Minecraft is cross gen to an extent.

Is Minecraft Cross-Progression Supported?

The Minecraft Bedrock Edition indeed supports cross-progression. This means if you begin playing the game on PC, you can continue it on a mobile device.

The same is true for consoles, tablets, mobile devices, and all other platforms on which the game is available.

Like cross platform play, cross-progression support is also pretty rare. So it’s definitely a feature that fans love.

Is Cross Play Supported Between:

Nintendo Switch and PC?

Yes, you can play Minecraft cross platform between the Nintendo Switch edition and PC. Anyone playing in a world on a PC can interact with and have a player using a Nintendo Switch play in the same world.

Xbox and PC?

Yes, it is cross platform between Xbox and PC. Both are Microsoft consoles; so there’s no doubt of cross platform compatibility between the two.

Xbox and PS4/PS5?

Yes, the game is cross platform compatible between Xbox consoles and the PS4 or the PS5. It’s quite an anomaly for there to be such support between these two rival platforms but that is surprisingly the case.

PS4 and Xbox One?

Yes, Minecraft Bedrock Edition supports cross play between the PS4 and the Xbox One, despite the PS4 and the Xbox One being from two rival companies.

PC and PS4/PS5?

The answer is ‘yes’. Anyone with a PS4 can enjoy the game that is being hosted on a PC or vice versa. There’s no worry about being excluded from your friends’ builds.

Nintendo Switch and PS5?

Yes, the Nintendo Switch and the PS5 are both supported to play cross platform in Minecraft.

PS4 and PS5?

Of course, you can play Minecraft cross platform on the PS4 and PS5. In fact, the same game hasn’t even been released officially for the PS5.

The one that you get on the console is essentially the same version as the PS4 one. It works due to the new console’s backwards compatibility.

Mobile and PC?

Want to play on your mobile phone while your friend signs in from their desktop? Yes, cross platform play is indeed supported between the Android and iOS versions of the game, and its PC version.

Android and iOS?

Yes, Minecraft is cross-platform between Android and iOS, allowing players on either of the two mobile platforms to play with one another without any hitches.

How Do I Make My Minecraft Server Cross-Platform?

As we said, you will need Minecraft Bedrock Edition in order to play Minecraft across platforms. Once you’ve installed it, you need to sign in with your Microsoft account.

You will then be redirected to aka.ms/remoteconnect where a code will need to be entered in order to connect. Once that’s done, you can choose ‘Play’ to start a crossplay multiplayer session that can be joined by others, irrespective of the platform they are on.

Minecraft Crossplay: How To Play With Friends? (How To Set It Up)

Once you’ve set up your Microsoft account, you can launch Minecraft by hitting ‘Play.’ Hereon, you can either choose to add ‘Friends’ in order to look for people to play with or click on the other option named ‘Joinable Cross Platform Friends’ to join a session created by them.

Step-By Step Guide: Playing Together

Here’s how you can play Minecraft together with your cross platform friends irrespective of the system they are using:

Launch the game and sign into your Microsoft account from the main menu.

Choose to load an existing world or create a new world.

Open the in-game Pause menu.

Click ‘Invite to Game,’ and select ‘Find Cross Platform Friends’ to invite friends.

Find your joinable cross platform friends, and choose ‘Add Friend’.

Under ‘Online Friends’, you’ll find those available for multiplayer.

Check the box next to their name, and click ‘Send 1 Invite’.

Is Minecraft Java Edition Cross Platform?

Minecraft’s Java Edition does not entirely have cross platform support. That means you can only find cross platform friends and play it across Windows, Linux and macOS using your Microsoft account.

Consoles are not supported by the Java version of Minecraft that is available for purchase through the Microsoft Store. So diverse cross play Minecraft game-play cannot be taken advantage of.

But yes, if you manage to find cross platform friends who are Windows, Mac and Linux users, you can definitely play Minecraft on the Java version of the game.

What Is Minecraft Realms?

Minecraft Realms is a server hosting service introduced in 2013 to allow players to run multiplayer games easily and safely without having to set up their own. Only those who are invited can join Realms servers since they are not intended to be public Minecraft servers.

Moreover, these servers don’t use IP addresses. Realms server owners can invite a maximum of 3000 people to play on their server, with up to ten players online at one time. They do not support user-made plugins, but they do allow players to indulge in custom Minecraft maps.

User-made add-ons, resource packs, behavior packs, and custom Minecraft maps are supported as well. If you’re wondering whether you need an Xbox account to join Realms or Realms Plus, the company says a free Microsoft or Xbox Live account is required.

In Conclusion

Minecraft is considered among the greatest games of all time and for good reason. It has been captivating gamers for more than a decade and is showing no signs of slowing down.

This sandbox title is backed by one of the largest, most dedicated gaming communities and cross platform gaming feels highly rewarding when you want to play with your friends. The ‘Invite to game’ option is an amazing addition we never knew we needed.