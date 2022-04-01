Is Genshin Impact Cross-Platform, Cross-Save? [Explained]

We’ve heard the question ‘Is Genshin Impact cross platform in 2022’ being asked a lot lately. So we decided to clear the air and create this definitive guide on everything related to the game’s cross play nature. Few games have earned as much popularity in such a short amount of time as Genshin Impact has.

Launched in September 2020, it’s among the most loved online free-to-play action RPGs out there. Its anime-style graphics, lively open-world environment and unique magic-based battle system make for a thrilling experience. It is playable on multiple platforms, including the PS4, PS5, PC, Android, and iOS. A Nintendo Switch version has been announced, but there’s no release date out yet.

Is Genshin Impact Cross Platform Play Available In 2022?

You can indeed play cross platform in Genshin Impact as of 2022. You need not worry if you and your friends are on different platforms. The same world will be accessible to everyone irrespective of whether they are playing on the same device or if some of the team is playing on other devices.

The game was designed from the ground up to support cross platform gameplay and this allowed the developers to raise its graphical fidelity as well.

Is Genshin Impact Cross Gen?

Not only does Genshin Impact crossplay work across all platforms, but it also works across console generations. You can play Genshin Impact irrespective of whether you are using a PS4 or a PS5 since it is cross gen enabled.



Is Genshin Impact Cross Progression Enabled?

Yes, just as this offering allows cross platform play, it also supports cross progression across platforms. The cross saving feature is connected to your email address.

ALSO SEE: How To Buy A House In Final Fantasy XIV

So by signing in to the miHoYo account connected to your email address on PC or mobile, you’ll be able to keep all of your progress and continue playing no matter where you left off.

As for PS4 and PS5 devices, the feature arrived a bit late for these consoles but is available now. Following August 2021’s Version 2.0 update for Genshin Impact, you can link your PlayStation Network (PSN) account to your miHoYo account to enjoy the benefits of cross saving. Prior to that, there was no way to link the two accounts.

Is Genshin Impact Cross Save Compatible?

The cross save feature is basically the same thing as cross progression. It means every item you purchase while enjoying the game on any one of the supported platforms will be available for you even when you switch to playing it on different platforms. This stands true for your progress within the game as well.

What Is The Main Story Of Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has a fantasy setting and takes place in Teyvat, which is home to seven distinct nation. Each one is tied to a different element and ruled by a different god.

You assume the role of the Traveler who has traversed across countless worlds with their twin sibling before getting separated in Teyvat. In search of their lost sibling, the Traveler becomes involved in the affairs of Teyvat’s nations.

What Kind Of A Game Is Genshin Impact?

It’s an open-world action role-playing game that enables you to control one of four interchangeable characters in a party. This switching happens quickly during combat, and this is what facilitates the usage of several different combinations of skills and attacks to defeat formidable enemies.

The exploration element in this offering is very similar to that of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In fact, the latter has been cited as the main inspiration behind Genshin Impact by its makers.

Is Genshin Impact Crossplay Between:

Mobile and PC?

Yes, all versions of the game support cross platform play. That makes Genshin Impact cross platform between PC and Android or iOS mobile devices. This way, you don’t need to have the same type of device to play with your friends. But you need to ensure is that all the versions are on the latest update.

PC and PS4/PS5?

Since Genshin Impact is completely cross platform, PlayStation friends can play with their pals who’re PC players. And in case you decide to start playing it on your own PS4 or PS5, you need not worry about your progress going to waste as there is support for cross progression, or cross save.

PS4 and PS5?

Genshin Impact cross platform support is present between the PS4 and the PS5. Both Sony consoles have separate versions available for them, with the newer one getting enhanced visuals, faster load times, and DualSense controller support.

What Platforms Is Genshin Impact On?

When Genshin Impact originally came out in September 2020, it was made available for PS4 and PC gamers, as well as Android and iOS users at the same time. More than a month later, the PS5 was released and thanks to the console’s backwards compatibility, the game was playable on the platform from day one.

The updated version featuring PS5-specific enhancements was launched in April 2021 much to the delight of those who own the console.

Unfortunately, the title is not available on any Xbox platform. The reason for this hasn’t been revealed by developer miHoYo, but the studio being Chinese and the presence of Xbox consoles in the Asian continent being much less than PlayStation consoles, could be seen as the reason behind the same.

When Will Genshin Impact Release On Nintendo Switch?

A Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact was announced by the developers a while ago. A trailer for the same was released in January 2020 and can be watched in the space below.

However, as far as the release date of the Switch version goes, there’s no information on that front as yet. But this is still one of the few games you don’t have to worry about when you want to play with pals who’re on other platforms.



Is Genshin Impact A Free-To-Play Game?

Yes, it is free-to-play on all the different devices it’s available. Genshin Impact supports crossplay, as mentioned above. And despite it being an online game, you don’t need a PS Plus subscription in order to enjoy it on the PS4 and the PS5.

Considering how large the game is, it’s quite awesome that it can be played completely for free if one wishes to. However, this cross play enabled offering does have an in-game currency system that’s powered by real money transactions.

Is There Any Grinding In Genshin Impact?

At the start, when you begin exploring Teyvat, there is little to no grinding as long as you follow the Archon Quests and level your characters and weapons regularly.

But we should mention that the grind starts once you reach the later parts of the Archon Quests where there are many difficulty curves.

In most free-to-play RPGs, grinding is almost always a part of the game; so it’s not surprising that Genshin Impact has that as well.

How To Play Genshin Impact With Friends?

Co-op is a big part of Genshin Impact. It allows gamers to join up with each other and explore the together. Do note that co-op only becomes available after you reach Level 16, which takes around 2 hours after you start playing.

Once you begin to play with friends, you can take on challenging domains, find hidden treasures, and complete difficult tasks while working with each other.

Each player has a unique UID code that’s a string of numbers. In order to play in co-op mode, you will either need to give this to a friend or get one from them.

You can enter these codes in the Friend section of the Pause menu or receive all your Friend requests there as well.

How To Get More Characters In Genshin Impact?

There are more than 40 characters that are playable in Genshin Impact. You can either unlock them naturally by progression through the game or take advantage of the in-game currency to do the same.

How Big Is Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact demands around 30GB of space for its PC, PS4, and PS5 versions. So better check how much free space you have before downloading it. On Android and iOS, the downloads run into more than 10GB. Plus, a certain amount of additional space also needs to be free in order for it to work properly.

How Long Is Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is an incredibly long game. An average playthrough of the main story alone can last between 53 to 70 hours. And if you opt for side quests, you’ll need to spend anywhere around 97 to 150 hours to complete the title.

Even then, there will be plenty more to explore. Do remember that the developers keep adding new content to the game every few months in addition to this.

Wrapping up

Now that you’ve found the answer to the question ‘Is Genshin Impact cross platform?’, the time’s ripe to invite your online friends and play together. It’s really incredible that such a massive game offers cross platform compatibility even on mobile phones. If you haven’t yet tried out this title, what are you waiting for?