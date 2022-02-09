Is Battlefield 5 Cross-Platform In 2022? [Explained]

‘Is Battlefield 5 cross-platform in 2022?’ is a question a lot of gamers have been asking lately. We’re guessing it’s because the release of the disastrous latest entry to the series — Battlefield 2042 — has forced fans to revisit the 2018 game.

The Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One offering had wowed gamers with its World War II-based first-person shooter gameplay that included a gritty story campaign and a massive multiplayer portion which has the kept entire Battlefield flavor intact while adding even more grandeur. So is Battlefield 5 really cross platform in 2022? Let’s find out.

Is Battlefield 5 Cross Platform In 2022?

No, it’s been more than three years since its release, but BF5 still isn’t cross platform. If you own the game on a particular platform, you will only be matched with people who are playing it on the same platform.

Battlefield 5 cross platform game play is something that has been demanded by fans for long, but the developers still haven’t said anything about it officially.

This is really unfortunate for those wanting to team up with others on various platforms.

Is Battlefield 5 Cross-Gen?

Yes indeed; Battlefield V is cross gen. If you own it on the PlayStation 4, you can play that version on the PlayStation 5. The same goes for the Xbox One version and the Series X/S edition.

This also means that the game is cross platform between these generations as long as it is played between the PS4 and the PS5 or the Microsoft’s One and Series X/S.

Battlefield 5: An Introduction

Developed by EA DICE and published by Electronic Arts, Battlefield V is the sixteenth installment to the immensely popular franchise.

Released in November 2018 for the PS4, Xbox One and Windows, it’s a thematic continuation of the World War I-based Battlefield 1 and focuses on various battles from World War II.

Apart from a thrilling single-player campaign, it brought with it new multiplayer modes including The Grand Operations which focuses on matches taking place across multiple stages to simulate a campaign from the war.

The game also comes with a cooperative mode called Combined Arms that makes a return after last being seen in Battlefield 3.

This mode calls up to four players to undertake dynamic missions together. A battle royale mode called Firestorm also forms part of the whole package.

Cross Platform Between:

Nintendo Switch and PC?

Electronic Arts has not released BF5 for the Nintendo Switch. So there is no question of it offering cross platform gameplay to PC players. Such high-end games seldom get Switch releases anyway, which is why it’s no surprise that it isn’t available for the Nintendo console.

Xbox and PC?

No, this first-person shooter is not cross platform supported between Xbox consoles and Windows. So it doesn’t matter whether you’re using a One or a Series X/S console, it won’t let you cross play with someone playing it on a Windows machine.

PS4 and Xbox One?

No, Battlefield V does not support cross platform gameplay between the PS4 and the Xbox One. These two rival platforms seldom support cross platform play with each other. So this is not a surprise at all.

PC and PS4/PS5?

Those running BF5 as PC players and wanting to game with friends who own it on a PS4 or a PS5 ought to know that the cross play feature won’t work at all.

Switch and PS5?

As has been the case with all Battlefield games from the Battlefield series, this one is also not available for the Nintendo Switch console. So there’s no question of its cross platform compatibility with the PS5, or any other platform for that matter.

PS4 and PS5?

Yes, this is one combination that will definitely work. That’s because the PS5 offers backwards compatibility.

This effectively means an individual playing the game on the PS5 will actually be playing its PS4 version and can hence match with anyone else playing it on the PS4. The same goes for the game’s One and Series X/S versions.

Mobile and PC?

BF5 is not available on any mobile platform. Although phone processors are getting really advanced, it’s impossible right now to run such a demanding game on a phone.

iOS and Android?

Again, this game is not available on Android, iOS or any other mobile platform. So there’s no question of any cross play functionality. It’s a premium game reserved for mainstream consoles and personal computers.

Will EA Offer Cross Platform In The Future?

No, there doesn’t seem to be any indication that Battlefield 5 cross platform play will be introduced in the near future. Firstly, the game is too old now to introduce such new changes to it.

Secondly, if such a cross play feature is indeed introduced, PC players will have an unfair advantage over console players owing to the advanced aiming that they’ll be able to take advantage of using state-of-the-art accessories.

Thirdly, there’s too big a rivalry between Sony and Microsoft in the gaming industry for cross platform games on these two different devices to turn into a reality.

Why Are Game Studios Not Allowing Cross Platform Play?

Creating a cross platform game tends to require more funding. While that can indeed be managed by big studios there are other problems that they have to deal with as well. A lot of time needs to be spent on delivering such a feature in a reliable manner.

Moreover, big games are usually released with some kind of exclusive deals. While some many have special packs only for the PlayStation 4 version, some may have timed exclusivity on the Xbox One.

Such deals exist so that these exclusives drive the sales of more consoles. In such cases, supporting cross platform gameplay goes against the main goal of selling more consoles.

Can I Play Against Friends On Different Platforms?

We’ve already noted above whether or not Battlefield 5 is cross platform in 2022. Unfortunately, there’s no way you can play this game with someone who doesn’t own it on the same platform that you do and we’re not expecting any progress towards this end.

Wrapping up

So the fact remains — BF5 is not cross platform supported on either of the three different platforms it was originally released for. However, in case you’re playing on your PS4 with someone on a PS5, it will indeed work.

And the same goes for anyone who is playing on their Xbox One with someone on the Series X/S. And now that the game is more than three years old, this arrangement cannot be expected to change.

If you’re thinking of taking another dip into the highly enjoyable multiplayer matches offered by this shooter, go ahead. But don’t expect it to support crossplay with someone on any platform other than the one you’re playing on.