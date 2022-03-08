Irate Users Gear Up To Sue Samsung For Alleged App Throttling In Galaxy S22 Series

Owners of the Galaxy S22 series , the latest smartphones by Samsung, are gearing up to sue the company for the models’ built-in game optimising service, which allegedly limits the phone performance, legal sources said on Tuesday.

The Galaxy S22 series released last month came under intense scrutiny at home and abroad for their built-in game optimising service designed to optimise CPU and other performance to prevent overheating during gaming, reports Yonhap news agency. The service has been applied in other Samsung smartphone models as well, where it can be disabled or removed, but it became impossible to do so on the latest Galaxy S22 models that come with the One UI 4.0 update, triggering complaints that Samsung is trying to artificially limit the phone performance, such as the operation of smartphone apps.

According to legal sources, owners of the Galaxy S22 series have recently opened an internet community to bring together people in order to join a class action suit against Samsung.After hiring a lawyer, the owners plan to file the suit seeking $242.40 in compensation per person.

“We bought a high-end product with a price tag of over 1 million won,” one of the community’s managers said. “We must exercise our rights as consumers cheated by an exaggerated advertisement.”

Samsung recently said it is going to soon issue a software update to fix ‘app throttling’ issue that is affecting the performance of Galaxy S22 series smartphones.

At the core of the issue is a software called Game Optimizing Service (GOS), which is reportedly throttling the performance of 10,000 apps.

This list includes popular apps like Instagram, Netflix, TikTok, and even Samsung’s own apps like Secure Folder and Samsung Pay.

The company said that it plans to add an option in its game launcher app to allow users to prioritise performance through the software update.