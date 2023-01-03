iPhone 15 Pro Could Sport Solid-State Buttons, More RAM

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that are expected to be launched later this year, will reportedly include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, titanium frames, and increased RAM.

According to Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 15 lineup will include a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max, reports MacRumors.

Notably, he anticipates that the Pro models will include a titanium frame as well as solid-state volume and power buttons with haptic feedback from two additional Taptic Engines.

He also expects 8GB of RAM in the Pro models, up from 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to the report.

Moreover, he expects the telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature periscope technology for increased optical zoom.

Pu further anticipates that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have a 48-megapixel rear camera lens, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models, the report added.

Meanwhile, the A17 chip, which is expected to be used in the iPhone 15, may potentially focus more on battery-life improvements than processing power.

When discussing the 3nm process that will be used for the iPhone 15, Apple chipmaker TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) put more emphasis on power efficiency than performance, reports 9to5Google.

TSMC has been leading the chipmaking industry in using ever smaller processes.