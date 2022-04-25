iPhone 14 Pro May Sport Rounded Corners

Apple is likely planning to feature significantly rounded corners to match the larger rear camera array in its upcoming iPhone 14 Pro

According to MacRumor, the tech giant’s concept graphic renderer Ian Zelbo believes that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to feature corners with larger radii.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max likely appears to have the virtually same radii as the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a larger rear camera array to facilitate a new 48MP camera system with a 57 per cent larger sensor, the report said.

Zelbo is said to be working on detailed renders of the iPhone 14 Pro based on a multitude of sources to provide a seemingly accurate look at what Apple’s next-generation Pro iPhone could look like when it is announced later this year.

A recent report claimed that Apple is planning to unveil the iPhone 14 series with an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus. As per the new report, all four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – will have an upgraded front-facing camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture and support for autofocus.