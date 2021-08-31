iPhone 13 Allegedly Leaked On Apple TV Show

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation smartphone, iPhone 13 in September and now a new device believed to be the iPhone 13 has appeared on a comedy series on Apple TV+ called “Ted Lasso”.

Episode six of the second season of the series titled “The Signal” has disclosed a notchless iPhone in two different scenes.

The phone did have the custom iPhone UI but the notch was lacking. In addition, the rear design was spotted revealing a dual-camera setup.

Apple introduced the notch in the 2017 iPhone X which houses components for Face ID and the selfie camera.

According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, the new iPhones will have a smaller notch above the display, but will otherwise have a similar outward design as iPhone 12 models.

The devices will be powered by Apple’s next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC’s 5nm+ process.

All four iPhones will be equipped with OLED displays, while the two Pro models will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother content, the report added.

In addition, Weinbach had recently claimed that the 2021 iPhones will feature stronger MagSafe magnets, and now, he said this could be a reason behind the increased coil size.

He also speculates that the increased coil size could be used for reverse wireless charging, which would enable users to charge wireless charging compatible devices, such as AirPods, by placing them on the back of the iPhone.