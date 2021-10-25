IOS 15 Installing Errors How To Fix iOS 15 Stuck On Preparing Update

After reading this article, you will learn about iOS 15 upgrade issues. Sometimes, your iPhone stuck on preparing updates. If you are also facing the problem in iOS 15 regarding iPhone stuck on preparing updates, then read this article till the end. Here, we have discussed three ways to solve the “iPhone stuck on preparing updates” issues.

Part 1: What Does Preparing Update Mean?

When you attempt to download as well as install an update on your iPhone, it goes through preparation for the update. This step is responsible for actually preparing the update for installation on your device. Before installing an update on your phone, prepare it for specific conditions.

This update process preparation should take a few minutes to complete. However, because of various factors, it may take longer (iPhone stuck on preparing updates).

If you see that this step takes considerably longer than it should, suspect that your device’s hardware or software is malfunctioning. This all causes the iPhone unable to check for updates.

Software side: A partly downloaded update file or a problem with your Internet connection causes the problem. Other software issues might also be present. This causes an “iPhone stuck on preparing updates” issue.

Hardware side: On the hardware side, your gadget might be physically damaged. This can make your iPhone behave in unexpected ways, including how it downloads, prepares, and then installs the updates. These hardware faults are normally tricky to detect and resolve.

Part 2: How to Fix iPhone Stuck on Preparing Update iOS 15?

When iPhone is stuck on preparing the updates, then your iPhone won’t turn on. So, it’s a problem you need to solve as soon as possible.

Way 1: Delete Previous Update File:

The downloaded update may be corrupted, which is why the iPhone is stuck on the processing of an update screen. Something went wrong during the download of the update, causing the update file to become corrupted. The update file is the reason that your iPhone is stuck on a screen in this situation.

However, this does not rule out the chance of repairing a defective update on your phone. In reality, your iPhone includes a menu where you can see the downloaded updates.

You can discover and delete recently downloaded updates from this screen. One approach to repair the problem on your phone is to delete the update, which is strongly advised.

You’ll need to re-download the update after you’ve removed it from your phone. This is the method’s primary downside, and if you’re okay with that, here’s how you do it.

Go to the Settings app and select General from the drop-down menu. To examine your iPhone’s storage information, tap the option that reads iPhone Storage. Locate your iOS 15 update file, press it, and choose the Delete Update option on the next page.

Your device’s update file will be deleted. Then, to re-download the update to your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Way 2: Fix iOS System Issue with ReiBoot:

Key Features:One of the easiest and the most common ways to repair the iPhone Stuck on Preparing Update iOS 15 issue is to use Reiboot.

When jailbreaking or updating to the newest iOS, your iDevice may have issues. Certain iOS problems are so challenging to get rid of that you’ll need to fix your iOS system. Make use of ReiBoot to repair your iOS system.

Repair 150+ iOS/iPadOS/tvOS system issues, including the Apple logo being stuck, the screen not turning on, the recovery mode loop, and more.

With a few easy clicks, you can fix iPhone/iTunes problems like 4013/4005.

Without iTunes or a new Finder, you may reset your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

It supports all iOS versions and devices, including the most recent iOS 15 and all iPhone 13 models.

Follow these steps to repair iPhone Stuck on Preparing Update iOS 15 issue,

Step 1: Download ReiBoot on a PC or a Mac.

Step 2: Choose ‘Standard Repair’ to start.

Step 3: Download the Firmware Package.

Step 4: Start with a basic repair.

Way 3: Check Network Conditions:

Another reason your new iPhone is stuck on organizing the latest updates is that your network settings are malfunctioning. This frequently results in problems like the one you’re having with your phone right now.

A variety of factors might cause your iPhone’s network problems. Your router may be malfunctioning. If that’s the case, you’ll need to repair your router before your iPhone can connect to the Internet. It’s also possible that your iPhone’s network settings are incorrectly set up. Also, these settings may have been modified by you or someone else, and they are now creating the problem on your phone.

Resetting your iPhone’s network settings is one of the simplest methods to resolve any network difficulties. Here’s how to reset the settings,

Open the Settings app and select General. To see your device’s reset settings, tap on Reset. To reset all of your network settings, select Reset Network Settings.

Final Words:

For a range of reasons, your iPhone may become stuck on the ready for an update screen. You do not need to be concerned, though, because there are several options for resolving this problem. After you’ve tried one of the techniques above and fixed the problem, your iPhone must be able to download and install the updates without any issue.

Unlike Android, iOS 15 does not allow you to examine your updated files in deleting previous files. You can’t interact with them as you do with ordinary files on your device. In checking network conditions, all the changes will be gone. It will also reset your good settings.