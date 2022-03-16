iOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5 Allow Restoring Apple Watch Via iPhone

Apple has published a new support document indicating that iOS 15.4 and watchOS 8.5 allow an Apple Watch to be restored with a nearby iPhone.

The support document states that if an Apple Watch running watchOS 8.5 or later displays an animation showing an Apple Watch and iPhone being brought close together, customers can follow a set of steps to initiate the restore process, reports MacRumors.

To begin with, make sure that an iPhone is nearby. The iPhone needs to have iOS 15.4 or later, it needs to be connected to Wi-Fi with Bluetooth turned on, and it needs to be unlocked, then put your Apple Watch on its charger.

Now, double-click the side button (the button below the circular Digital Crown) on your Apple Watch and then follow the steps that appear on the iPhone.

If the steps fail to work, Apple advises customers to check their Wi-Fi connection. Specifically, Apple said to try using a 2.4GHz network instead of 5GHz, and to avoid 802.1X or captive Wi-Fi networks, such as those in hotel rooms.

In an internal memo to Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers, Apple said this feature allows customers and technicians to restore watchOS on some Apple Watch models without the device having to be mailed to an Apple Repair Centre.

The memo did not specify which Apple Watch models support the feature, the report said.

Apple’s support document said customers might see a red exclamation point on their Apple Watch instead. If this happens, Apple said to double-press the side button and then follow the steps outlined above.

If the Apple Watch continues to display a red exclamation point, customers are advised to contact Apple Support to set up a mail-in repair.