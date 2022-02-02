iOS 15.4 May Allow Safari Push Notifications

Apple is working on finally bringing web-based notifications to iOS, which would allow developers to send notifications to iPhone and iPad users.

With the first betas of iOS and iPadOS 15.4 released last week, Apple added a “Push API” toggle in the Experimental settings page for Safari, reports MacRumors.

As noted by developer Maximiliano Firtman, iOS 15.4 beta introduces new features that can be used by websites and web apps, reports 9to5Google.

While web-based notifications have long been available on the macOS platform, only apps from the App Store can send notifications on iOS devices.

However, now the inclusion of the “Push API toggle in the 15.4 betas appears to lay the foundation for expanding the feature to the iOS and iPadOS platforms.

In addition, Apple is also testing a feature that will let users use Face ID to unlock the phone even when wearing a mask.

The iOS 15.4 beta added a new feature designed to allow Face ID to be used with a mask and without an Apple Watch for authentication.

The tech giant said that the feature can “recognise the unique features around the eye” for authentication purposes.