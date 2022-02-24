Search
HomeHardwareIntel 12th Gen Alder Lake P-Series, U-series CPUs For Slim Laptops Unveiled

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake P-Series, U-series CPUs For Slim Laptops Unveiled

Bhavesh Shah

12th gen Alder Lake P-series Intel has expanded the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processor lineup with the official launch of 12th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series processors.

These new mobile processors will power the next generation of thin-and-light laptops. The first devices will be available in March 2022, with more than 250 coming this year from Acer, Asus, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, NEC, Samsung and others.

“Following our launch of the fastest mobile processor for gaming, we’re now expanding our 12th Gen Intel Core processor family to deliver a massive leap forward in performance for thin-and-light laptops. From the ultra-thin form factors to enthusiast-grade performance in a sleek design,” Chris Walker, Intel Corporate VP and GM of Mobility Client Platforms said in a statement.

The new P-series and U-series chips feature more cores than the 11th Gen models, with a hybrid architecture approach to maximize both power and battery life.

The new P-series and U-series chips feature more cores than the 11th Gen models, with a hybrid architecture approach to maximize both power and battery life.

The Evo branding means the processors will be integrated into devices with 1080p webcams and fast charging, among other things. Come holiday 2022, “select” Evo laptops will offer a multi-device technology that will allow users to seamlessly move between them and other devices.

RELATED ARTICLES

Hardware

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 Laptop Gets Leaked Ahead Of MWC Launch

Hardware

4 Safety Precautions To Take When Working With Electronic Gadgets And Equipment

Hardware

Meta’s AI Supercomputer To Be The Fastest In The World

Hardware

Silicon Quantum Computing Exceeds 99% Accuracy: Latest Breakthrough

Hardware

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Featuring Large Flexible Screen Unveiled

Hardware

MSI Gaming Laptops With Up To 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU Unveiled

Previous articleSamsung Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 Laptop Gets Leaked Ahead Of MWC Launch

LATEST

© TechShout.com 2022