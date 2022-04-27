Search
HomeSocial MediaInstagram Tests Feature To Allow Users To Pin Posts To Their Profile

Instagram Tests Feature To Allow Users To Pin Posts To Their Profile

Sameer Kotian

Stock Image Instagram Instagram has confirmed that it is exploring a new feature that lets users pin specific posts to their profile above their photo grid.

According to TechCrunch, the new feature is currently in the testing phase and is showing up for select users on the platform. Users who have access to the feature are seeing a “Pin to your profile” option that they can select from the three-dot menu next to posts.

“We are testing a new feature that lets people feature posts on their profile,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying by TechCrunch in an email.

The ability to pin a specific post to a user’s profile could be a welcome feature for users who want to highlight their favourite posts that may have been buried somewhere further down in their photo grid.

The feature could also be useful for creators who post frequently but want to highlight a specific post.

Currently, users have the option to pin Stories to their profile, but this new feature would expand this ability to post, the report said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Social Media

Instagram Introduces Enhanced Tags On Reels For Creators

Social Media

Jeff Bezos Trolls Elon Musk Regarding His Free Speech Commitment

Social Media

Instagram Ranking System To Get Tweaked To Promote Original Content

Social Media

Twitter’s Edit Tweet Feature May Keep Digital Traces Of Earlier Tweets

Social Media

Elon Musk Tells US Regulator He Wants To Acquire All Of Twitter

Social Media

TikTok Begins Testing Private Dislike Button For Comments

Previous articleInstagram Introduces Enhanced Tags On Reels For Creators

LATEST

© TechShout.com 2022