Instagram Adds Product Tags, Favorites and Following

Meta-owned Instagram will soon let all users tag products in their posts in the US. This marks the social media platform’s gradual push towards selling stuff directing from the app itself.

Allowing users to tag products in the photos, videos or stories they post, means that those seeing such content will easily be able to click on and buy the items they fancy from right within Instagram.

This move provides even more opportunities for businesses and influencers to enable audiences to engage with brands.After creating a post and making the necessary adjustments, users can tag a brand that’s Instagram Shopping-ready using the “Tag people” option. This should pull up “Tag products”.

From here, users can tap on a product in their image and select a product from the brand’s list of items. Viewers will be able to tap on a product and purchase it through a trackable link or directly from the app. Businesses can disable tags from appearing if they wish it.

Two other introductions to Instagram this week come in the form of Favorites and Following. No points for guessing that the former displays the latest content from accounts that you choose, like your best friends and favorite creators

Posts from accounts tossed under Favorites will also show up higher in your home feed. Both new features will display posts in chronological order so that they can quickly catch up on recent posts from accounts they actually care about.

To use Favorites and Following, you will need to tap on Instagram in the top left corner of the home page to choose what they see. A star icon next to posts will denote that the account in question has been marked as a Favorite. You can add up to 50 accounts in this list.

In answer to your most pressing question – No, people will not know if and when you’ve added them to or taken them off your Favorites list.